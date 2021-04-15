Former Crawford police chief indicted on evidence tampering charge

The woman found bruising on her breasts and neck, and multiple witnesses, including her doctor, confirmed bruises on her neck, chest, and legs following the assault, the affidavit states.

3 more indicted in shooting death

In other action Thursday, the grand jury indicted three Waco teenagers in the Oct. 15 robbery and shooting death of Jatron Lavar Thomas.

A fourth defendant, Ocie Bernett, 18, was indicted last month on a capital murder charge in the same incident. Onobia Bernett, 18, Jamarion Campbell, 19, and Pablo Villarreal, 18, were indicted Thursday. They were arrested separately in the weeks following Ocie Bernett's arrest.

Police reported Ocie Bernett, 18, was linked to an aggravated robbery earlier in the evening and later to Thomas’ shooting death by video surveillance and navigation system tracking of his distinctive gray Dodge Charger.

The robbery victim reported he was lured through social medical contacts to the Walmart in Bellmead by someone who said they wanted to buy his car, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Ocie Bernett.