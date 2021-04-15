Former Crawford police chief indicted on evidence tampering charge

The former Crawford police chief who Texas Rangers said destroyed evidence while they were investigating sexual assault allegations against him was indicted Thursday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Clay Bruton, 47, on a tampering with physical evidence charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to the indictment, Bruton deleted explicit videos and images on his cellphone after a Texas Ranger told Bruton to surrender his phone as part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation into the chief.
Bruton, who became Crawford police chief in 2012, resigned in August after his arrest on the tampering charge. He was arrested a month later on a sexual assault charge, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
He was not indicted Thursday on the sexual assault charge.
Bruton and his attorney, Calvin McLean, declined comment Thursday.
An arrest warrant affidavit filed when Bruton was arrested on the sexual assault charge states he choked a woman at his Bell County home until she lost consciousness and sexually assaulted her.
The woman told investigators she woke up to find Bruton sexually assaulting her and that Bruton threatened people she knew if she reported the assault, according to the affidavit.
The woman found bruising on her breasts and neck, and multiple witnesses, including her doctor, confirmed bruises on her neck, chest, and legs following the assault, the affidavit states.
3 more indicted in shooting death
In other action Thursday, the grand jury indicted three Waco teenagers in the Oct. 15 robbery and shooting death of Jatron Lavar Thomas.
A fourth defendant, Ocie Bernett, 18, was indicted last month on a capital murder charge in the same incident. Onobia Bernett, 18, Jamarion Campbell, 19, and Pablo Villarreal, 18, were indicted Thursday. They were arrested separately in the weeks following Ocie Bernett's arrest.
Police reported Ocie Bernett, 18, was linked to an aggravated robbery earlier in the evening and later to Thomas’ shooting death by video surveillance and navigation system tracking of his distinctive gray Dodge Charger.
The robbery victim reported he was lured through social medical contacts to the Walmart in Bellmead by someone who said they wanted to buy his car, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Ocie Bernett.
Two men got out of the gray 2012 Dodge Charger, registered to Bernett’s mother, and one of the men pulled a gun and tried to rob the victim of his vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The victim fled and the men chased him through the parking lot as the driver of the Charger drove around to pick them up, police reported.
Later, Bernett called Thomas to set up a marijuana buy, the affidavit states. Witnesses saw Thomas talking on his cellphone about 1 a.m. Oct. 15, then saw two men walk toward him in the 2600 block of South 14th Street and then heard gunshots, police reported.
After the shots, the witnesses reported seeing a gray car flee the area, according to the affidavit. Police found Thomas lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He died later at a local hospital.
Police charged Ocie Bernett in the Bellmead Walmart robbery and in Thomas’ death. They also arrested a suspected accomplice, who told police Bernett set up the Walmart attempted robbery and the meeting with Thomas, where the co-defendant told police Bernett intended to rob him of his marijuana, the affidavit states.