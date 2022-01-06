Former death row inmate Petetan charged in assault with razor at McLennan County Jail

Petetan has been in the county jail awaiting a new sentencing trial. The Court of Criminal Appeals did not set aside his capital murder conviction. McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson said Thursday that his office has not determined if it again will seek the death penalty against Petetan.

Prosecutors would be able to use this week's jail assault allegations against Petetan during the punishment phase of his new trial if the office seeks the death penalty, Johnson said. If prosecutors do not seek the death penalty, Petetan will be sentenced to an automatic life prison term with no parole, the only other option for a capital murder conviction.

Petetan's trial attorneys offered evidence of Petetan’s IQ and neurological issues that their expert witnesses said made Petetan intellectually disabled and, therefore, ineligible for the death penalty.

The prosecution offered evidence to dispute Petetan’s intellectual disability claim. However, the Court of Criminal Appeals found “the jury’s rejection of Petetan’s affirmative defense of intellectual disability was against the great weight and preponderance of the evidence,” and the court set aside his death sentence.

Petetan, a Port Arthur native, was convicted of breaking into his estranged wife’s Lake Shore Drive apartment and shooting her in front of her daughter and two men who rode from South Texas with him in September 2012.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.