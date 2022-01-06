Former death row inmate Petetan charged in assault with razor at McLennan County Jail

Former death row inmate Carnell Petetan Jr. was charged with aggravated assault after officials say he slashed another McLennan County Jail inmate's neck and face with a razor blade during an altercation Wednesday.
Petetan, who was sentenced to death in 2014 after his conviction in the 2012 death of his estranged wife, has been back in the county jail since July, after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals vacated his death sentence in May.
Officials charged Petetan, 46, with the new offense after he and jail inmate Courtney Deshun Gibson got into an altercation that was captured on jail surveillance video, according to an arrest affidavit. Gibson has been jailed under $8,000 bond since May on a charge of evading arrest in a vehicle and on parole violation allegations.
The affidavit says only that there "were issues between Petetan and Gibson" that caused the fight. Petetan reportedly wielded a razor blade and cut the right side of Gibson's neck and his right cheek. Gibson was treated for his injuries at the jail, according to the affidavit, and a jail administrator said his injuries did not require hospitalization.
Petetan has been in the county jail awaiting a new sentencing trial. The Court of Criminal Appeals did not set aside his capital murder conviction. McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson said Thursday that his office has not determined if it again will seek the death penalty against Petetan.
Prosecutors would be able to use this week's jail assault allegations against Petetan during the punishment phase of his new trial if the office seeks the death penalty, Johnson said. If prosecutors do not seek the death penalty, Petetan will be sentenced to an automatic life prison term with no parole, the only other option for a capital murder conviction.
Petetan's trial attorneys offered evidence of Petetan’s IQ and neurological issues that their expert witnesses said made Petetan intellectually disabled and, therefore, ineligible for the death penalty.
The prosecution offered evidence to dispute Petetan’s intellectual disability claim. However, the Court of Criminal Appeals found “the jury’s rejection of Petetan’s affirmative defense of intellectual disability was against the great weight and preponderance of the evidence,” and the court set aside his death sentence.
Petetan, a Port Arthur native, was convicted of breaking into his estranged wife’s Lake Shore Drive apartment and shooting her in front of her daughter and two men who rode from South Texas with him in September 2012.