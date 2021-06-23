Former detective testifies Waco father caused serious injuries to infant son

"We take no pleasure in what we have to show you in this case, but we have to show you," Hix said. "This child was injured head to toe, and there is no question that it was serious bodily injury."

Defense attorney David Fanning told jurors Rodriguez is not guilty and questioned the thoroughness of the police investigation into the boy's injuries.

"It would take a monster to do this," Fanning said. "Gerardo is not a monster."

Thiele, the former Waco detective, said he met Rios and Rodriguez after Rios brought Luis to a hospital in Waco. He said Rios was crying and Rodriguez was stoic, appearing unfazed and unsurprised at the extent of his son's injuries.

Thiele's investigation showed the boy was in his parents' exclusive care from 5 p.m. April 2, 2015, to 7 p.m. April 3, 2015, the Good Friday when Rios — without Rodriguez — took the boy to the hospital.

Rios left their Flint Avenue residence in southwest Waco to go to her job at McDonald's about 6:30 a.m. that Friday and got home about 3:45 p.m., Thiele testified. Rios' boss told Thiele that Rios was in and out of the restroom all day talking on her phone and said she obviously was upset by something Rodriguez told her.