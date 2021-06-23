Former detective testifies Waco father caused serious injuries to infant son

Gerardo Rodriguez and Candace Rios had exclusive care and custody of their 8-week-old son during the time the infant suffered massive head injuries, and Rios was at work when the boy likely was injured, a former Waco police detective testified Wednesday.
Sgt. Derek Thiele, who is now an investigator in the Texas Attorney General's Child Exploitation Unit, opened prosecution testimony in Rodriguez's trial in 19th State District Court. Rodriguez, a 38-year-old construction worker, is charged with two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child in the multiple injuries suffered by his son, Luis, in April 2015.
Rios, the boy's mother, is charged with one count of first-degree felony injury to a child. Her case remains pending. Rodriguez is charged in one count with causing the boy's injuries, which include two skull fractures, subdural hematomas and multiple bruises on his head, legs and buttocks, while both are charged by omission with failing to seek prompt medical care for the boy.
Luis, who is now 6, defied initial medical prognoses and survived, but he suffers from serious lifelong medical issues.
In opening statements Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Will Hix, who is prosecuting the case with Sydney Tuggle, told the jury of 10 women and two men, which includes a doctor and a nurse, that the evidence would not be pleasant for them to hear.
"We take no pleasure in what we have to show you in this case, but we have to show you," Hix said. "This child was injured head to toe, and there is no question that it was serious bodily injury."
Defense attorney David Fanning told jurors Rodriguez is not guilty and questioned the thoroughness of the police investigation into the boy's injuries.
"It would take a monster to do this," Fanning said. "Gerardo is not a monster."
Thiele, the former Waco detective, said he met Rios and Rodriguez after Rios brought Luis to a hospital in Waco. He said Rios was crying and Rodriguez was stoic, appearing unfazed and unsurprised at the extent of his son's injuries.
Thiele's investigation showed the boy was in his parents' exclusive care from 5 p.m. April 2, 2015, to 7 p.m. April 3, 2015, the Good Friday when Rios — without Rodriguez — took the boy to the hospital.
Rios left their Flint Avenue residence in southwest Waco to go to her job at McDonald's about 6:30 a.m. that Friday and got home about 3:45 p.m., Thiele testified. Rios' boss told Thiele that Rios was in and out of the restroom all day talking on her phone and said she obviously was upset by something Rodriguez told her.
Hix said in his opening that Rios got a message from Rodriguez about 11 a.m. that something was wrong with the baby. At 2:30 p.m., Rodriguez took a video of Luis in his bed and sent it to Rios, his family in Mexico and others, Hix said.
The child is in "obvious distress" in the video, Hix said. He showed the jury a short segment of the video confiscated from Rodriguez's cellphone. Dr. Eric Stern, a former pediatric emergency physician at McLane Children's Hospital in Temple, testified the child's actions on the video indicated possible signs that the child was having a seizure or convulsing from his traumatic head injuries.
After Rios came home from work, Rodriguez left. Rios took Luis to her mother's house on South 13th Street, and the child's grandmother said he should be taken to the hospital because she thought he had a fever, Thiele said. They arrived at the hospital two hours later, where Rios told hospital officials the boy was "fussy."
Later, she called Rodriguez and told him she needed him to come to the hospital, Thiele said, noting there was a three-hour gap between the time Rios got home and when she took Luis to the hospital.
Rios later told a friend that she would take the blame for the boy's injuries so Rodriguez would not be deported to his native Mexico, the detective said.
Prosecution testimony resumes Thursday morning. If convicted, Rodriguez faces from 5 to 99 years in prison and up to life on each of the two counts.