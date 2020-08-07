Former DPS officer pleads guilty to invasive video recording

A former Texas Department of Public Safety narcotics officer and former McGregor police lieutenant pleaded guilty Friday to improperly videotaping a woman in 2015.
Prosecutors recommended that Jose “Joe” Coy, 61, of China Spring, be placed on deferred probation for five years and fined $1,500 in exchange for his guilty plea to a state jail felony charge of invasive visual recording.
Coy is not required by statute to register as a sex offender, but he agreed to surrender his law enforcement credentials as part of the plea bargain.
Visiting Judge Bob McGregor, of Hillsboro, delayed sentencing for Coy until he reviews a background report compiled by probation officers. Sentencing is set for Oct. 15.
Coy pleaded guilty to invading the privacy of a woman by recording a video or electronic image of her without her knowledge in October 2015. Records show Coy inappropriately videoed the woman in a setting where she had a “reasonable expectation of privacy.”
Coy’s attorney, Russ Hunt, called the case “an unfortunate situation,” declining additional comment.
Coy was a narcotics officer with DPS for more than 27 years, retiring in July 2011. He later worked four years as a detective and lieutenant with the McGregor Police Department.
Prosecutor Will Hix declined comment on the case.
McGregor was assigned to the case after 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson recused himself because he worked with Coy when Johnson was a prosecutor and signed search and arrest warrants for Coy after Johnson became judge.
