Former Falls County sheriff charged in new sexual assault, official oppression indictment

Former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, indicted last year on charges he sexually abused two women, remains free on bond after his most recent arrest on new charges that include allegations of sexual assault and official oppression from another woman who worked for him.
Scaman's arrest last week was based on a new indictment issued July 19 by a Falls County grand jury in an investigation by Texas Rangers and the Texas Attorney General's Office Public Integrity Unit.
Scaman, 49, was named in a five-count indictment in September 2020 that involves two alleged victims — a Falls County employee and a city of Marlin employee. He has since been defeated for re-election to a second term by Sheriff Joe Lopez while vowing to fight the charges and appeal being stripped of his law enforcement credentials.
The new seven-count indictment involves three alleged victims and includes two counts of sexual assault, second-degree felonies; two counts of assault of a public servant, third-degree felonies; and three counts of official oppression, Class A misdemeanors.
Scaman did not return phone messages seeking comment for this story. However, in a statement issued last year, he said he looks “forward to a trial, at which time all the true facts will be presented, and when a jury will render a verdict of not guilty, and put an end to this extortion attempt and clear my name.”
Scaman's attorney, Shane Phelps, of Bryan, declined comment Wednesday.
Count one of the new indictment alleges Scaman penetrated "Adult Victim 1" with his "finger and/or hand" in August 2020. Paragraph two of Count 1 alleges Scaman caused bodily injury to the same victim by "groping or grabbing or touching" her genitals or breasts with his hand. The paragraph alleges Scaman also pushed the victim up against a car and pulled her hair while she was responding to an emergency call in her official capacity with the city of Marlin.
Paragraph three alleges Scaman sexually harassed Adult Victim 1 "by making unwelcome sexual advances or making requests for sexual favors or other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature."
In Count 2, Paragraph one alleges Scaman pushed a former sheriff's office employee against a wall and groped or grabbed her genitals in April 2020. The victim is identified in the indictment only by initials.
Paragraph two alleges Scaman sexually harassed her by making unwelcome sexual advances or making requests for sexual favors or other verbal or physical contact of a sexual nature.
Count 3, Paragraph one alleges Scaman penetrated "Adult Victim 2" with his finger or hand in January 2017, while Paragraph two alleges Scaman sexually harassed her by pushing her up against a car, kissing her neck and groping her.
Scaman claimed in his statement last year that the allegations against him are motivated by politics and greed.
“The allegations made against me are false,” he said in the statement. “The allegations and the timing of them are a concerted effort on the part of several persons to damage my re-election bid and an attempt by those same persons to extort money from me and the people of Falls County.”
Two other women who alleged Scaman made unwanted advances and sexually harassed them filed federal lawsuits against Scaman three years ago. Those suits were resolved after settlements were reached for undisclosed amounts.
One of the women, a former dispatcher and jailer, alleged Scaman called her into his office on more than 20 occasions and licked her face, groped her and sexually assaulted her.
Another woman alleged Scaman subjected her to gender discrimination, sexual harassment and created a hostile work environment that forced her to leave her job.