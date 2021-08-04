Former Falls County sheriff charged in new sexual assault, official oppression indictment

Former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, indicted last year on charges he sexually abused two women, remains free on bond after his most recent arrest on new charges that include allegations of sexual assault and official oppression from another woman who worked for him.

Scaman's arrest last week was based on a new indictment issued July 19 by a Falls County grand jury in an investigation by Texas Rangers and the Texas Attorney General's Office Public Integrity Unit.

Scaman, 49, was named in a five-count indictment in September 2020 that involves two alleged victims — a Falls County employee and a city of Marlin employee. He has since been defeated for re-election to a second term by Sheriff Joe Lopez while vowing to fight the charges and appeal being stripped of his law enforcement credentials.

The new seven-count indictment involves three alleged victims and includes two counts of sexual assault, second-degree felonies; two counts of assault of a public servant, third-degree felonies; and three counts of official oppression, Class A misdemeanors.