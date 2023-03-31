A former corrections officer at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart surrendered herself Friday after she was accused of bringing a cellphone to an inmate, records show.

Amy Prescott, 42, the recently separated juvenile corrections officer, was charged with prohibited substances and items in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, according to a press release from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Inspectors with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General allege that Prescott slid a cellphone under a cell door March 12 to an 18-year-old inmate at the Mart facility. Prescott smuggled the cellphone in her belongings through security into the Mart facility while employed there, the press release says.

A routine search on March 15 exposed the cellphone, the press release says, and investigators discovered video of Prescott purchasing the cellphone at a Bellmead business March 11, the press release says.

If convicted, Prescott could face two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. On Friday afternoon she had not received a bail hearing and remained jailed, jail records show.

The TJJD Office of Inspector General investigates criminal allegations with the department, and the Special Prosecution Unit will prosecute Prescott.