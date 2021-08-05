Former Lorena pre-K teacher indicted in child sex abuse cases

The 4-year-old girl's father reported to Lorena police that his family was eating dinner May 7 when his daughter, "without provocation," said, "Mr. Nic put his hand down my panties," according to an affidavit for search warrants to obtain Crenshaw's cellphone and portable tablet.

The girl said Crenshaw came to her mat during nap time and started to pat her on the back to help her go to sleep. That was when he put his hand down her panties, according to the affidavit.

The girl told him, "you just put your hand down in my panties," the affidavit states. Crenshaw "just turned his head to the side," which she demonstrated to her father.

The same affidavit alleges Crenshaw was photographed lying on the floor with a pre-K student "crawling and laying on top of him." That incident was reported to school officials, the affidavit states.

Crenshaw admitted he touched the girl's genitals, the search warrant affidavit alleges.

A 5-year-old student told a forensic interviewer Crenshaw penetrated her with his finger, according to arrest warrant affidavits. Crenshaw acknowledged he had the 5-year-old sit on his lap and that the contact caused him to become sexually aroused, an affidavit states.