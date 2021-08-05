Former Lorena pre-K teacher indicted in child sex abuse cases

A former teacher at Lorena Primary School was indicted Thursday on multiple counts charging him with sexually abusing two young girls, including while they were trying to take naps in his classroom.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Nicolas Scott Crenshaw, 26, on five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6, one count of continuous sexual assault of a young child and one count of indecency with a child by contact.
Crenshaw, who remains jailed under bonds totaling $210,000, was fired from his job as a long-term substitute teacher after his initial arrest May 14, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said. He bonded out after the May arrest, but was arrested again June 18 in Harris County after additional charges were filed against him, according to county records.
He had worked at the Lorena school since August 2020 and has worked at no other schools, Dickson said.
According to arrest warrant affidavits filed by Dickson, Crenshaw admitted he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl in his pre-K classroom.
Crenshaw's attorney, Melanie Walker, declined comment on the indictment Thursday.
Lorena Superintendent Joe Kucera said school officials were made aware of the incident May 8.
"The substitute teacher was not allowed to return to campus and was terminated," Kucera said in a statement. "The District has fully cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to cooperate throughout the legal process. The safety and security of our students remains our highest priority in Lorena ISD."
The 4-year-old girl's father reported to Lorena police that his family was eating dinner May 7 when his daughter, "without provocation," said, "Mr. Nic put his hand down my panties," according to an affidavit for search warrants to obtain Crenshaw's cellphone and portable tablet.
The girl said Crenshaw came to her mat during nap time and started to pat her on the back to help her go to sleep. That was when he put his hand down her panties, according to the affidavit.
The girl told him, "you just put your hand down in my panties," the affidavit states. Crenshaw "just turned his head to the side," which she demonstrated to her father.
The same affidavit alleges Crenshaw was photographed lying on the floor with a pre-K student "crawling and laying on top of him." That incident was reported to school officials, the affidavit states.
Crenshaw admitted he touched the girl's genitals, the search warrant affidavit alleges.
A 5-year-old student told a forensic interviewer Crenshaw penetrated her with his finger, according to arrest warrant affidavits. Crenshaw acknowledged he had the 5-year-old sit on his lap and that the contact caused him to become sexually aroused, an affidavit states.
The 5-year-old also reported Crenshaw caused the girl's hand to contact his genitals during nap time.