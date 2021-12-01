Former manager sues Buzzard Billy's, alleges sex discrimination, retaliation

"And she didn’t sue me, she sued Buzzard Billy’s. It appears to be an attempt to smear my reputation in a lawsuit I’m not involved with in order for Ms. Ogburn to gain some type of advantage. It’s not true,” he said.

Ogburn's attorney, Amy Carter of Dallas, said the "facts are particularly egregious, especially given the retaliatory action when she was bringing up the manager's bad behavior."

"It is a small community and she attends church with the owners of the company and that has caused her some anxiety in her general life now because she feels like they ignored her pleas for safety for herself and the other employees at the restaurant," Carter said.

According to the lawsuit, Lella began a pattern of discrimination in July 2020 by telling Ogburn that Buzzard Billy's had too many male servers at the time and instructed her to hire more females.

That same month, an employee recommended a former co-worker for a bartender or server position and the lawsuit alleges Lella asked, "Does she have big tits?"

