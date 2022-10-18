Former Marlin police officer clears name

A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.

“In the eyes of the law, there was no arrest and no prosecution of Sergio Collazo in Falls County or in Robertson County,” said Ben Sifuentes, an attorney for Collazo.

The records of his arrest Sept. 19, 2019, and his indictment by a Falls County grand jury, on a Class A misdemeanor charge of official oppression and a criminal trespass charge, have been wiped clean by a judicial order in the 82nd State District Court of Falls and Robertson counties, signed March 24.

A special prosecutor on the case, Coty Siegert, of Franklin, agreed to dismiss the charges and the two cases upon Collazo’s completion of a pre-trial diversion program. Judicial orders dismissing both cases against Collazo were signed Dec. 6, 2021, the Falls County District Clerk’s Office confirmed.

The pre-trial diversion consisted of “not getting into any trouble for 6 months and my case would be dismissed,” Collazo wrote in an Oct. 12 email.

“I have never been disciplined in such a manner nor have I ever received any write ups or complaints as a Police Officer,” Collazo wrote.

The case against Collazo began in December 2018, and on Jan. 23, 2019, the Tribune-Herald reported Marlin’s police chief at that time, Nathan Sodek, suspended Collazo for unauthorized involvement in a counterfeit money case. Sodek fired Collazo on Apr. 8, 2019, according to a letter Sodek signed on a Marlin Police Department letterhead Jun. 11, 2019.

Collazo appealed his firing on the grounds he did not receive a fair and impartial hearing, and resigned in good standing shortly thereafter to take a job with the Mart Police Department. Three months after taking the job in Mart, he was arrested on the official oppression charge dating to his time in Marlin. The arrest affidavit filed at the time provided minimal detail about the allegations against him but stated he had improperly arrested a woman in November 2018.

Sodek, Collazo’s primary accuser, died by his own hand Aug. 23, 2019, under his own cloud of suspicion as a Texas Ranger had applied for a search warrant to seize Sodek’s cellphone in the line of a criminal investigation of Sodek, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

In his email Oct. 12, Collazo said he looks forward to moving ahead honorably in his chosen profession of law enforcement and providing for his family now that he has reclaimed his good name.