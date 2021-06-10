Former Mart football player indicted on capital murder charge

A former Mart High School and University of Houston football player was indicted Thursday in the shooting deaths of two men in April.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Zamar D. Kirven, 21, of Mart, on a capital murder charge in the deaths of Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kibitza, 22.

Kirven was arrested April 18 after officers responded to a shooting at 2 a.m. at a house in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue in Mart, near the Western Motel, and found Ybarra and Kibitza dead. Officials previously said Ybarra and Kibitza were asleep when they were killed.

“There is no concrete motive at this time,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said at the time of the arrest. “It is just a real sad deal.”

According to an affidavit for the incident, police received a statement from Anthony Medlock, who was renting the house, who said he took a gun away from Kirven after Kirven went into Medlock's room and told Medlock he was high and had shot two people.