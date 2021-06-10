Former Mart football player indicted on capital murder charge

A former Mart High School and University of Houston football player was indicted Thursday in the shooting deaths of two men in April.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Zamar D. Kirven, 21, of Mart, on a capital murder charge in the deaths of Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kibitza, 22.
Kirven was arrested April 18 after officers responded to a shooting at 2 a.m. at a house in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue in Mart, near the Western Motel, and found Ybarra and Kibitza dead. Officials previously said Ybarra and Kibitza were asleep when they were killed.
“There is no concrete motive at this time,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said at the time of the arrest. “It is just a real sad deal.”
According to an affidavit for the incident, police received a statement from Anthony Medlock, who was renting the house, who said he took a gun away from Kirven after Kirven went into Medlock's room and told Medlock he was high and had shot two people.
Another man, Shatydrick Bailey, told police he had gone to the store and when he returned to the house he heard three gunshots, according to the affidavit. Bailey said he encountered Kirven, who threatened to shoot him, but Bailey was able to escape after a struggle with Kirven, the affidavit says.
Kirven fled the scene and was arrested at his parents’ house, McNamara said at the time. According to the affidavit, Kirven had blood splatter on his pants and dried blood on his socks and was not wearing shoes.
Kirven played football for the University of Houston in 2018 and 2019 but was released from the program in 2020 “due to a violation of team rules,” according to the Houston Chronicle.
Kirven remains in McLennan County Jail with no bond.