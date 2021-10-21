Former Mart woman sentenced to life in prison in sexual abuse of family member

Sibley suggested the boy's father urged him to accuse Simon because he wanted the boy to live with him and to stop paying child support.

While the boy acknowledged his recantations, he testified he was pressured by Simon and her family members to change his story. A relative reported to authorities that Simon threatened to kill the boy if she ever saw him again.

Hix asked jurors to remember how uncomfortable the boy was during his testimony, saying he looked like he wanted to die up there. Hix asked what the boy had to gain by humiliating himself in court by continuing with the accusations and describing for the jury the sexual abuse in graphic detail.

"It would be so much easier for him for the remainder of his life if this all weren't true," Hix said.

In punishment summations, Sibley reminded jurors of defense witnesses who described Simon as a loving, caring person. He asked the jury to show her love, grace and mercy, saying if they assessed the minimum 25-year sentence without parole, she would be almost 60 before she could be released.

Tuggle countered that her friends and family members painted a far different portrait of Simon than who she actually is, while Hix asked the jury where was the love, grace and mercy Simon should have shown the boy.

"That boy was tortured by the memories of what this woman subjected him to and he will be tortured for the remainder of his life," Hix said.

