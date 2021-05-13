Former McLennan County inmate alleges mistreatment in federal suit

On May 2, 2019, Goff was taken to the hospital after suffering multiple seizures, the suit alleges. The dosage of his medication was increased for a time. However, on May 16, 2019, staff members denied him his seizure medication and reduced the dosage on an antipsychotic medication, both of which Goff had been taking for six years, the suit states.

"Plaintiff was told that the medication was too expensive," the suit claims.

Later that month, jail records show that Goff's mental state began to worsen," the suit alleges.

Two weeks later, Goff reported he was seeing snakes and struck his head against the wall in an attempt to harm himself, according to the lawsuit. "At this point, plaintiff had been of his long-standing and required medication for approximately two weeks," the suit states.

On June 3, 2019, Goff was charged with harassment of a public servant for cursing and spitting on a nurse. The suit said that charge was dismissed "due to information provided by a health care provider explaining that his conduct was the result of his long-standing health care issue and was not some criminal act."

Goff also complained of a hand injury, which the lawsuit alleges was ignored by jail staff for almost a week before an X-ray revealed it was broken.

The lawsuit alleges jail staff responded to Goff's needs with "deliberate indifference" and were deficient in providing for his "basic human needs."

