Now that criminal charges against former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey have been dismissed for a second time, she may sue the officials who brought the charges, claiming malicious prosecution, her attorney said Friday.

"Now that she’s prevailed, for a second time, on these baseless charges, the folks responsible for bringing the charges will be sued for malicious prosecution," attorney Ryan Johnson said Friday. "I promise you, we are going to make sure this never happens to anyone else in this community."

Johnson represents Kinsey in a federal lawsuit filed March 17 against the city and Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary, who was interim police chief at the time of Kinsey's first arrest in December 2021. The day before the 2021 arrest, Kinsey had filed harassment and discrimination claims against Zakhary.

Prosecutors under former McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson dismissed the initial charges against Kinsey in December 2022, days before the end of his term. The dismissal documents say the alleged incident did not meet the elements of the crime required by statute. Police alleged Kinsey asked a dispatcher in August 2021 to look up license plate information for a personal reason.

Bellmead police arrested Kinsey again Feb. 3 charging her with misuse of official information, a third-degree felony, and breaching computer security, a state jail felony, with similar underlying allegations as the first arrest. A McLennan County grand jury no-billed her on the second set of charges Thursday, meaning they dismissed the charges for lack of merit.

“This is the second time Yost Zakhary has tried to prosecute Ms. Kinsey and the second time all the charges have been dismissed — the first by former District Attorney Barry Johnson and now a Grand Jury,” Ryan Johnson said. “It’s textbook malicious prosecution.”

In the most recent case, DA Josh Tetens recused his office because Kinsey consulted his private law firm about the initial charges, before he was a DA candidate. Williamson County prosecutors presented the case to the McLennan County grand jury.

Kinsey's criminal defense attorney, Brandon Luce, said Friday she appreciates the McLennan County grand jury's work.

Neither Zakhary nor Bellmead city attorney Charles Buenger returned the calls or emails Thursday night or Friday seeking comment.

Johnson said the charges against Kinsey and her firing have had the effect of “ruining her career.” The city ended her employment in such a way that no other police agency would hire her as a peace officer, Johnson said.

Kinsey will continue to work to clear her name and restore her status as a peace officer, Johnson said.

A hearing will be held in December to determine whether Kinsey can work again as a peace officer, Luce said. She has a police union attorney to represent her at that hearing.

“Ms. Kinsey looks forward to that hearing in December, to restore her good name and fully clear her record,” Luce said.

Another woman, formerly a Woodway city employee, made similar discrimination and harassment claims against Zachary before he resigned as city manager there, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. The former employee and the city settled a lawsuit in July 2018 for $50,000, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.