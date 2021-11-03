Former prosecutor enters race for McLennan County district attorney

"We have been down this road. Abel had never been a prosecutor and we saw how that turned out. Barry had never been a prosecutor, and we see how that is going. I just don't think the voters of McLennan County want to hand the reins to the DA's office back to somebody who has never done that job. I think they are smarter than that," Robertson said.

Robertson, former chief prosecutor in Waco's 19th State District Court, said a Reyna assistant told him he was fired for being insubordinate. Since then, Robertson has worked with former District Attorney Vic Feazell at his Waco law office.

"Their line was that I was insubordinate," Robertson said. "I am absolutely insubordinate. I wear that like a badge of honor. I hate when people tell me that's the way it's always been done here. I don't care that that's the way it's always been done. If there is a better, more efficient way to move cases through our court system, let's do it. We owe it to the people we work for and if it's the wrong thing, well, we will try another way.

"Again, that is only knowledge that comes from having worked in the DA's office. I'm not going to have to spend six months getting up to speed on the ins and outs of the DA's office if I am elected. I can start on day one and I can pick a jury on day one. Being a prosecutor is the closest thing I can say I feel called to do," he said.