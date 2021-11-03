Former prosecutor enters race for McLennan County district attorney

Aubrey Robertson said it is time to make significant changes at the McLennan County Courthouse and he is convinced his experience as a prosecutor gives him a distinct advantage over his opponents in the race for district attorney.
Robertson, 38, worked three years as a prosecutor in Harris County and four years as a prosecutor in McLennan County before he was fired by former District Attorney Abel Reyna in March 2018, two weeks after Reyna was defeated by Barry Johnson in the Republican primary.
Robertson is seeking the Democratic nomination and likely will take on the winner of Republicans Johnson and defense attorney Josh Tetens if no one else enters the race. Johnson is seeking a second term.
Robertson said he thinks his "unmatched" experience as a former prosecutor will offset any perceived disadvantage he may have as a Democrat running in a predominately Republican county. Johnson worked as a civil attorney for 30 years before moving back to Waco and defeating Reyna. Tetens also has never been a prosecutor, and that is the difference in this race, Robertson said.
"I don't have anything personally negative to say against Barry. I think Barry and Josh are honorable men," Robertson said. "Josh is a great criminal defense lawyer. I don't question their motives. I think they both want safe streets for their families and for the people of this county. But it is not about what they want. It is about what they are able to do, and neither one of them has been a prosecutor.
"We have been down this road. Abel had never been a prosecutor and we saw how that turned out. Barry had never been a prosecutor, and we see how that is going. I just don't think the voters of McLennan County want to hand the reins to the DA's office back to somebody who has never done that job. I think they are smarter than that," Robertson said.
Robertson, former chief prosecutor in Waco's 19th State District Court, said a Reyna assistant told him he was fired for being insubordinate. Since then, Robertson has worked with former District Attorney Vic Feazell at his Waco law office.
"Their line was that I was insubordinate," Robertson said. "I am absolutely insubordinate. I wear that like a badge of honor. I hate when people tell me that's the way it's always been done here. I don't care that that's the way it's always been done. If there is a better, more efficient way to move cases through our court system, let's do it. We owe it to the people we work for and if it's the wrong thing, well, we will try another way.
"Again, that is only knowledge that comes from having worked in the DA's office. I'm not going to have to spend six months getting up to speed on the ins and outs of the DA's office if I am elected. I can start on day one and I can pick a jury on day one. Being a prosecutor is the closest thing I can say I feel called to do," he said.
Robertson, who narrowly lost the District 3 Waco City Council race to Josh Borderud last year, said he enjoyed the nonpartisan aspect of the race and thinks races for judges and district attorneys should be less about party affiliation.
"I think people want somebody who is going to get the job done," he said. "I think at the end of the day, they probably don't care whether you are a Republican or a Democrat. They want somebody who is going to get the job done."
After their race, Borderud nominated Robertson to serve on the Animal Welfare Board, and he is now board chair.
Johnson, 65, said he is up to the challenge.
"My position is I think we have the best district attorney's office in the state of Texas, and we are looking forward to continuing to work on the job that we have started," Johnson said. "If I am able to win my primary, and I expect to so do, then I will look forward to campaigning with Mr. Robertson."
Tetens, who had a major fundraiser Wednesday night at the home of Jim and Nell Hawkins, said he agrees with Robertson that change is needed in the DA's office. Tetens has secured the endorsements of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, the Waco Police Association and the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County, but those were announced before Robertson entered the race.
"In my 15 years as a criminal attorney, I have tried every type of case, from murder to misdemeanor crimes," Tetens said. "I have experience working through the strengths and weaknesses of a vast number of charges. My background provides first-hand knowledge necessary for effective leadership of the district attorney's office.
"During his term, Barry Johnson has failed to try a single case. It takes guidance and teamwork to seek justice efficiently. I plan on working alongside law enforcement and the assistant district attorneys to ensure our county is fighting for the justice that victims deserve," Tetens said.
Robertson said despite the unusually early endorsements by the law enforcement groups, he thinks he can win a number of votes from the officers he worked with and those who know his reputation as a felony prosecutor.
"I think it is accepted here locally that there is a fundamental breakdown between the police and the district attorney's office," Robertson said. "In order to get to that point to where you are more adequately screening cases, you have to rebuild that relationship, and rebuilding that relationship means I want our detectives at the Waco Police Department and I want the investigators over at the sheriff's office to be real detectives and real investigators.
"I want them to go out and knock on doors and investigate crimes. Right now, the police don't have the resources to do that. They can't afford to hire new detectives and pay them what they should get paid. Instead of defunding the police, we have to talk about spending money on the police department and bringing them up into the 21st century," he said.
Robertson acknowledged that as district attorney, he would have little to no control over funding for the police department and sheriff's office.
"But you can be the biggest advocate for police departments in the county and that is because the district attorney is the chief law enforcement officer in the county," he said. "As DA, I would have the largest bully pulpit from which to advocate for increased funding for police officers. You want cases to move faster through the criminal justice system? Let's pay our police officers more."
The DA's office needs to change the manner in which it screens cases, Robertson said. That would increase efficiency, limit the number of cases being filed that end up being dismissed and help "make sure the criminal justice infrastructure in this town is up to task," he said.
"I called it triage justice," Robertson said. "As a prosecutor, you have so many cases pending. And what I found was I had to stop the bleeding on the case that was on my desk that morning. I didn't have time to look ahead and evaluate cases because the way the office is set up — the way it was set up under Abel and the way it still is set up under Barry — it just doesn't allow for a prosecutor to have adequate screening time.
"One thing I would do is fundamentally change the way cases are evaluated before they are filed. And that experience is invaluable when it comes to whoever is sitting in that corner office. How do you teach baby prosecutors to prosecute cases if you have never had to do it yourself?"