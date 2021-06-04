Former Robinson principal, wife allege racial discrimination in lawsuit against school district

The suit alleges that, "without explanation," Robinson ISD banned Rose Collins from the high school, and banned her from all campuses a month later.

"RISD then went after Dr. Collins," the suit alleges. "In June, Dr. Collins was told, without explanation, that his contract would not be renewed. Dr. Collins was told to quit or be reassigned. When Dr. Collins refused to quit, he was reassigned. RISD then cut his pay by nearly $20,000. No explanation has ever been given for RISD's actions. RISD has broken the law."

Austin attorney Colin Walsh, who represents the Collinses, said Lamar Collins is now a high school principal in Windsor, California. Walsh declined additional comment.

The suit claims Lamar Collins' secretary did not like Rose Collins "and was often rude and disrespectful to her." Collins decided to address the tension between the women in May 2019 and called them in for a meeting.

The secretary said she did not have a problem with Rose Collins, "it was simply that she did not have time to socialize with substitute teachers."