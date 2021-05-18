Former truck driver with cancer sues Waco clinic, doctors

A Waco man who claims doctors failed to diagnose a rapidly progressing lung tumor that spread to his brain and other parts of his body is suing a Baylor Scott & White clinic and two doctors.
Larry Webb, 58, and his wife, Linda Webb, are seeking more than $1 million in damages in their lawsuit against Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Bosque Clinic — Waco, Dr. Carlos Arnaldo Guerra, Dr. Henry Boehm and Hillcrest X-Ray Physicians, doing business as Radiology Consultants of Texas.
Megan Snipes, a spokesperson for Baylor Scott & White Health, declined comment Tuesday on the lawsuit.
“There is nothing more important to us than the quality of care we provide to our communities," she said. "As this is pending litigation, we are not able to comment at this time.”
Boehm did not return phone messages. A clinic spokesperson said Guerra is retired and attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.
The suit, filed in Waco's 414th State District Court by Waco attorney Craig Cherry and Dallas attorney Christopher Ayres, states Larry Webb, a commercial truck driver, went to see Guerra on May 15, 2019, complaining of weight loss and shortness of breath.
Guerrra ordered blood work. Later that day, he instructed Webb to go to the emergency room because tests showed Webb's sodium level was critically low, according to the lawsuit. Webb was admitted to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and was placed under the care of several doctors, including Boehm, a radiologist.
No doctor, including Boehm, or hospital staff members who reviewed Webb's chest CT scan expressed a concern, or even a possibility, that there was a cancerous tumor in Webb's right lung, the suit alleges.
"Dr. Boehm improperly determined and diagnosed Plaintiff Larry Webb in a manner inconsistent with the standard of care. He further erred in recommending only a repeat scan in 4-6 months — far too long of a period of time that was outside of the standard of care," the suit claims.
Webb was released from the hospital May 17, 2019, and told to follow up with Guerrra at the Hilllcrest Family Health Center within a week.
"There was no mention by Defendant Guerra, or any of his staff of defendant Hillcrest Family Health, of Plaintiff Larry Webb's May 15, 2019, CT scans results or any potential malignancy, spots or cancer on his right lung," according to the suit.
No follow-up treatment, monitoring or evaluation, including additional chest scans, were recommended. Six days later, Webb returned to the clinic and no one said there was a concern or possibility that Webb had cancer in his right lung or recommended another CT scan in four to six months, the suit states.
"As a result of the conduct of defendants, no follow-up scan occurred for Plaintiff Larry Webb within the appropriate time required under the associated standard of care," the suit alleges. "In fact, it appears Dr. Guerra wholly failed to independently or properly evaluate and treat Plaintiff Larry Webb post-discharge."
On April 27, 2020, Webb saw Dr. John McClanahan, complaining of headaches and shoulder pain after a work-related fall. The doctor ordered a CT scan of Webb's head and an MRI and X-ray of his shoulder.
"Upon reviewing the results, for the first time, Plaintiff Larry Webb was told by Dr. McClanahan that the CT scan showed lesions on Plaintiff Larry Webb's brain," according to the suit. "The lesions resulted from a disease process known as metastatic cancer with a primary tumor site in the right lung."
After further testing, Webb was told for the first time on May 1, 2020, that he had metastatic primary lung cancer in his right lung that had spread to his brain and other parts of his body, the suit states.
"Again, the point of origin for the primary tumor was the same location as that scanned and reviewed in May of 2019 by Dr. Boehm and further reviewed for monitoring and evaluation by Dr. Guerra," according to the lawsuit.
As a result of the diagnosis, Webb, who had driven commercial trucks for 40 years, could no longer work as a truck driver, the suit states. An oncologist told him he had six months or less to live without chemotherapy and 12 to 18 months with treatment.
"Plaintiff Larry Webb has completed radiation therapy on his brain tumor and other aggressive treatment options," the suit states. "Yet, his health is failing and his prognosis is likely fatal from the belated cancer diagnosis. Had his cancer been discovered timely, under the proper treatment and evaluation provided for under the applicable standard of care, Plaintiff Larry Webb had a manageable and treatable medical disease process that would, more likely than not, have not proved fatal."