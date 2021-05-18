Former truck driver with cancer sues Waco clinic, doctors

On April 27, 2020, Webb saw Dr. John McClanahan, complaining of headaches and shoulder pain after a work-related fall. The doctor ordered a CT scan of Webb's head and an MRI and X-ray of his shoulder.

"Upon reviewing the results, for the first time, Plaintiff Larry Webb was told by Dr. McClanahan that the CT scan showed lesions on Plaintiff Larry Webb's brain," according to the suit. "The lesions resulted from a disease process known as metastatic cancer with a primary tumor site in the right lung."

After further testing, Webb was told for the first time on May 1, 2020, that he had metastatic primary lung cancer in his right lung that had spread to his brain and other parts of his body, the suit states.

"Again, the point of origin for the primary tumor was the same location as that scanned and reviewed in May of 2019 by Dr. Boehm and further reviewed for monitoring and evaluation by Dr. Guerra," according to the lawsuit.

As a result of the diagnosis, Webb, who had driven commercial trucks for 40 years, could no longer work as a truck driver, the suit states. An oncologist told him he had six months or less to live without chemotherapy and 12 to 18 months with treatment.

"Plaintiff Larry Webb has completed radiation therapy on his brain tumor and other aggressive treatment options," the suit states. "Yet, his health is failing and his prognosis is likely fatal from the belated cancer diagnosis. Had his cancer been discovered timely, under the proper treatment and evaluation provided for under the applicable standard of care, Plaintiff Larry Webb had a manageable and treatable medical disease process that would, more likely than not, have not proved fatal."

