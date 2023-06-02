A McLennan County jury convicted David Christopher Boen Jr. on Friday of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy at a China Spring wedding reception in June 2017 and sentenced him to 10 years’ probation, with a $10,000 fine.

Boen, a former corrections officer, deputy constable and police officer, will now also have lifetime registration as a sex offender and lose his peace officer's license.

Taking the stand in his own defense, Boen denied all the allegations against him Thursday during his trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact.

Numerous witnesses including the victim, who is now 21, testified for the state on Wednesday and in rebuttals Thursday after the defense rested, that Boen had gotten the boy drunk at the wedding reception and touched the boy’s genitalia.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said the sentence was ten years prison, probated for ten years, meaning if Boen violates the terms of his probation, a judge at that time could sentence him to a maximum of ten years in prison. In that event, Boen would have to serve half his sentence before becoming eligible to seek parole.

Boen was a licensed peace officer at the time of the wedding in June 2017. Upon his arrest in December 2018, he had been a Clifton police officer for less than a month and was fired. He had previously worked as a deputy constable in McLennan County Precinct 1 and as a corrections officer at McLennan County Jail. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement suspended his peace officer's license in January 2019 and with this conviction, will revoke it permanently.

From the loss of his job in the Clifton Police Department until a few months ago, Boen worked as laborer at a landscaping businesses, Boen said on the stand. He recently became a supervisor in a restaurant and catering business, he said.