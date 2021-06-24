Former Waco attorney indicted on attempted indecency with a child charge

A former Waco attorney who authorities say was the intended victim of a murder-for-hire scheme was indicted Thursday on an attempted indecency with a child charge.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Marcus Daniel Beaudin, 38, on the third-degree felony count that charges him with attempting to expose the breast of a teenage girl and fondle her in May 2016.

Beaudin was arrested in February 2020 on an indecency with a child by contact charge and was alleged to have had improper sexual contact with a 10-year-old female family member in December 2019.

Beaudin, who remains free on bond, has not been indicted in that case, but the charge remains pending. Beaudin's indictment Thursday stems from an separate alleged incident with another girl.

Beaudin's attorney, Josh Tetens, said he and Beaudin are "very disappointed" to learn of the indictment.

"Mr. Beaudin has always maintained his innocence, cooperated with the authorities, and he continues to do so today," Tetens said.