Former Waco lawyer Kyle Layman sent to prison in solicitation of teen

“We appreciate the judge hearing this case though we’re obviously disappointed by the sentence,” Callahan said. “These cases are always gritty, but Kyle is an exceptional candidate for probation and we’ve put people on probation for far worse. Clearly, we hope the best for the victim and her family. However, justice isn’t served when we deny individuals the equal dignity of humanity or over-punish them simply to make an example of them.”

The girl testified that she still sleeps with her mother because the trauma of the experience with Layman, although they never met in person, filled her with fear and anxiety.

“It took me down,” she said. “I felt helpless. I feel like I can’t stand up for myself. He took advantage of me.”

The girl and her mother described an incident in which the girl thought she saw Layman at a restaurant and it caused her to have a 30-minute “panic attack.” Some messages from Layman were sent at midnight or later while the girl received others while she was in class, they said.