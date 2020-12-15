Former Waco lawyer sent to prison in solicitation of teen

A former Waco attorney who pleaded guilty to soliciting sex from his client's 14-year-old daughter was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court rejected Kyle Layman's plea for deferred probation and sentenced him to the maximum term for the third-degree felony after a two-hour sentencing hearing.
Layman, 32, a Baylor University Law School graduate, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal solicitation of a minor Oct. 20 in exchange for the McLennan County District Attorney’s office dismissing two similar counts. Prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Will Hix opposed Layman’s request for probation, calling him a sexual predator who used his law license to manipulate the young victim and prey on others.
"With this sentence, our community is now a safer place for women and children," Tuggle said. "Predators can wear many different masks in public, but at the end of the day, those who prey on children in McLennan County will be met with justice. We are thankful that the judge listened to the evidence and the hard work of the detective involved and delivered such a strong sentence."
The girl, who is now 16, her mother and McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigator Joseph Scaramucci testified that Layman began texting the girl after her mother contacted the attorney to see if he could help them because the girl was being bullied at school. Layman previously had represented the girl's father on an indecency with a child charge for which he went to prison.
The girl, who testified she was "terrified and disgusted" by Layman's improper text messages, told her mother about the messages and her mother ultimately got in touch with Scaramucci. The sheriff's investigator, who specializes in trafficking and exploitation cases, took over the girl's phone, posing as the teen in text message conversations with Layman, which he said quickly escalated to being more sexually explicit.
Layman, who surrendered his law license before sentencing, had been free on bond since shortly after his arrest in June of last year. After Tuesday's sentencing hearing, he was taken into custody and will be eligible for parole after he receives credit for serving a quarter of his sentence.
His attorney, Robert Callahan, told the court Layman likely will appeal his sentence, which resulted from an open plea to the court with no sentencing recommendation from prosecutors.
"We appreciate the judge hearing this case though we're obviously disappointed by the sentence," Callahan said. "These cases are always gritty, but Kyle is an exceptional candidate for probation and we've put people on probation for far worse. Clearly, we hope the best for the victim and her family. However, justice isn't served when we deny individuals the equal dignity of humanity or over-punish them simply to make an example of them."
The girl testified that she still sleeps with her mother because the trauma of the experience with Layman, although they never met in person, filled her with fear and anxiety.
"It took me down," she said. "I felt helpless. I feel like I can't stand up for myself. He took advantage of me."
The girl and her mother described an incident in which the girl thought she saw Layman at a restaurant and it caused her to have a 30-minute "panic attack." Some messages from Layman were sent at midnight or later while the girl received others while she was in class, they said.
Scaramucci testified that he texted Layman while posing as the girl for about a month before he arrested Layman. He said when they arrived at Layman's house, he never said a word or asked why they were there. He just turned around and put his hands behind his back, which the detective said was an apparent sign of guilt. Layman fainted moments later, Scaramucci said.
Tuggle and Scaramucci reviewed many of the 109 pages of screen shots from the text message exchanges between Layman and the officer.
The text messages started out with Layman telling the girl that he was going to make it his "mission" to teach her how to party. When he asked her what she liked to drink, she replied Dr Pepper.
After the deputy began his investigation, the messages became more explicit, with Layman describing sex acts he wanted to perform on the girl and asking her to call him "Daddy."
Scaramucci said he got some pictures of the girl that he sent to Layman upon his request, adding that Layman clearly knew he was talking to a 14-year-old girl.
Tuggle told the judge that Layman "sexted," or sent texts with obscene photos, to fellow students at Baylor Law School, for which he was put on probation. After he graduated and got a job at the Collin County District Attorney's Office, Baylor officials declined to sign off on a certificate attesting to Layman's character and fitness to be a lawyer and he was fired, Tuggle said.
At least four women who were Layman's clients or potential clients also have come forward to report he sent them improper text messages, Tuggle said.
