Former Waco lawyer sent to prison in solicitation of teen

The girl testified that she still sleeps with her mother because the trauma of the experience with Layman, although they never met in person, filled her with fear and anxiety.

"It took me down," she said. "I felt helpless. I feel like I can't stand up for myself. He took advantage of me."

The girl and her mother described an incident in which the girl thought she saw Layman at a restaurant and it caused her to have a 30-minute "panic attack." Some messages from Layman were sent at midnight or later while the girl received others while she was in class, they said.

Scaramucci testified that he texted Layman while posing as the girl for about a month before he arrested Layman. He said when they arrived at Layman's house, he never said a word or asked why they were there. He just turned around and put his hands behind his back, which the detective said was an apparent sign of guilt. Layman fainted moments later, Scaramucci said.

Tuggle and Scaramucci reviewed many of the 109 pages of screen shots from the text message exchanges between Layman and the officer.

The text messages started out with Layman telling the girl that he was going to make it his "mission" to teach her how to party. When he asked her what she liked to drink, she replied Dr Pepper.