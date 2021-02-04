Former Waco teacher indicted in November shooting death of son

Investigators from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office learned through interviews with family members that Sarah Hunt picked up her son from a camper where he had been staying with his father and was going to take him to school.

Chief Deputy David Kilcrease has said that day was supposed to be Garrett Hunt’s first day as a new student at Riesel High School, and the family was in the process of moving to the Riesel area.

Sarah Hunt approached two people near Riesel Square after the shooting, telling them her son needed help and was with her mother in heaven, according to the affidavit. She asked, “What have I done?” and said, “This is not real,” witnesses told investigators.

During questioning, Hunt “would respond by sobbing, saying, ‘I didn’t mean to, I didn’t mean to,’” according to the affidavit.

About 100 people from Riesel, Gholson and West attended a candlelight vigil in Garrett's memory a few days after his death. Friends of the family spoke of the faraway look in Sarah Hunt's jail mugshot and said the photo does not depict the same person they had come to know.