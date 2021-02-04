Former Waco teacher indicted in November shooting death of son

A former teacher who investigators say shot and killed her 17-year-old son in November on what would have been his first day at Riesel High School was indicted Thursday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39, on a murder charge in the Nov. 9 shooting death of her son, Garrett Hunt.
Sarah Hunt, a former fifth-grade teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School in Waco, remains jailed under $500,000 bond. Her attorney, Jessi Freud, declined comment Thursday.
According to reports filed in the case, Hunt left her minivan running on a Riesel street with a pistol and ammunition inside while she sought help for her son after the shooting.
Officers responding to the incident on East Frederick Road found Garrett Hunt's body with multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat of the Hyundai minivan, officials have said.
Police found a .40-caliber pistol on the driver's side floor. They also found a .40-caliber magazine and cartridges, some in the car and some on the ground, according to an arrest affidavit.
Investigators from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office learned through interviews with family members that Sarah Hunt picked up her son from a camper where he had been staying with his father and was going to take him to school.
Chief Deputy David Kilcrease has said that day was supposed to be Garrett Hunt’s first day as a new student at Riesel High School, and the family was in the process of moving to the Riesel area.
Sarah Hunt approached two people near Riesel Square after the shooting, telling them her son needed help and was with her mother in heaven, according to the affidavit. She asked, “What have I done?” and said, “This is not real,” witnesses told investigators.
During questioning, Hunt “would respond by sobbing, saying, ‘I didn’t mean to, I didn’t mean to,’” according to the affidavit.
About 100 people from Riesel, Gholson and West attended a candlelight vigil in Garrett's memory a few days after his death. Friends of the family spoke of the faraway look in Sarah Hunt's jail mugshot and said the photo does not depict the same person they had come to know.
Garrett was remembered as kind, respectful teenager with a strong Christian faith who loved to hunt and fish.
Friends said the four members of the Hunt family — Garrett, his younger brother and his parents — had been living in a camper in Gholson for about six months and moved the camper to a Riesel RV park the weekend before the shooting.
The friends said Sarah Hunt had become overwhelmed by stress from work, confiding in them that she cried daily at her school desk because of the pressures dealing with teaching remotely and in-person and trying to deal with keeping up with the demands of teaching during a pandemic.
Ashlin Standerfer, whose family befriended the Hunts, said they saw no warning signs in the weeks before the shooting. She knew there was a bit of friction because Garrett, who had been homeschooled, did not want to go to Riesel High School. However, she said she does not know if that played a role in the shooting.
Standerfer said Sarah Hunt initially agreed to homeschool Garrett with the stipulation that he had a job, but she enrolled Garrett at Riesel after months of teaching her Lake Air students and also her son.