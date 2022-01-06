Former West High School art teacher indicted on child sexual abuse charges

A former West High School art teacher was indicted Thursday on charges he sexually abused two students multiple times in 2020 and 2021.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Andrew White, 33, on eight second-degree felony counts, four counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by contact and two counts of inappropriate relationship between educator and student.

According to arrest warrant affidavits, a West Independent School District police officer and the high school principal took statements from a student, who told them she had been involved in several inappropriate sexual encounters with White from November 2020 to spring 2021. According to the affidavit, White began writing letters and poems to the student, which she said made her uncomfortable. She alleged White pulled her into a storage closet, where he exposed himself to her, the affidavit states.

The student said he fondled her genitals and made her touch his, according to the affidavit. The report says White confessed during an Oct. 1 interview to the incident and said he engaged in sexual intercourse with the student while at school in March and April. He also confessed to groping her, the affidavit states.