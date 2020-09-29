4 arrested in auto parts theft ring that caused $200K in vehicle damage

Four people were arrested in a multiagency investigation into an auto parts theft ring that officials say caused $200,000 in damages to numerous vehicles.

Officers from Waco, Woodway and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office combined forces to arrest the four on a variety of charges, including engaging in organized criminal activity and felony theft.

Those arrested include David Guyton, 38, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft; Joseph Saulters, 41, fraudulent use of ID information and engaging in organized criminal activity; Justine Salva, 35, engaging in organized criminal activity; and Tamara Robinson, 41, theft.

Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said the four were arrested in the thefts of a large number of catalytic converters in Waco and around McLennan County. The thefts were noticed in late spring by members of the the Waco neighborhood services-theft unit. Bynum said catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked at local businesses, and officials learned the thefts also were being committed in other communities around the county, Bynum said.