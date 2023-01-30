Fourth suspect arrested in deadly robbery of South Waco man

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 23 robbery and slaying of Stanley Wilcox, whose body was dumped under a bridge near Baylor University.

Authorities arrested Alijah Benson, 19, of Dallas, on Friday and charged him with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence in the case. He remained Monday in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $550,000.

Detectives with Waco Police Department's special crimes unit concluded that other suspects in the case arrived near the 300 block of West Kiest Boulevard in Dallas around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 22 and received a handgun from Benson, WPD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a statement.

Those receiving the gun intended to use it in a planned robbery of Wilcox, according to the statement.

"In exchange for lending the firearm, Benson was to receive financial gain after the robbery was completed," Shipley's statement says. "The handgun was returned to Benson, after the murder of Wilcox."

The body of Wilcox, 59, was discovered Jan. 6 under a bridge in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street. Police arrested James Keylan Willis and Brandon Xavier Stephens, both 19, on murder and tampering with evidence charges in the case. Police said the young men shared a home with Wilcox and both took part in the fatal shooting at their house in the 800 block of Garrett Lane, then hid the body under a bridge on Waco Creek.

Police also arrested Heavyn Hamilton, 17, on charges that she failed to report the crime.