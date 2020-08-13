Frankie's parents, two Waco attorneys, Bellmead shooting suspect indicted in separate cases

Laura Villalon, who is accused of fabricating a story about her missing toddler before leading police to his battered body in a trash bin in June, was indicted on capital murder and injury to a child charges Thursday.
The McLennan County grand jury also indicted Lorenzo Gonzalez, the child's father; two Waco attorneys charged with conspiring to murder one's ex-husband; and a man charged with capital murder in the May shooting deaths of two family members.
Villalon, 35, along with Lorenzo Gonzalez, the father of 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez and Frankie's two sisters, remain in the McLennan County Jail. Gonzalez, who also has an immigration hold on him, was indicted Thursday on first-degree felony injury to a child by omission and second-degree felony abandoning a child charges.
Villalon was charged with capital murder in Frankie's death, which carries a possible death sentence, and first-degree felony injury to a child.
The indictment against Villalon alleges she caused her child's death by "striking and/or hitting and/or causing" him to "impact a wall and/or object unknown to the grand jury."
An autopsy report released last week states Villalon, who previously lost custody of six older children because of neglect and prolonged drug abuse, told police she slammed Frankie's head against a wall and placed his body in a closet after he lost consciousness. She told police she dumped her son in a trash bin after wrapping his body in 12 trash bags two days before she led police to the body.
The report states the 25-pound toddler died of homicidal violence and had suffered blunt force injuries, forehead and scalp contusions, a forehead laceration, numerous contusions to his arms and legs and three broken ribs and a broken right arm that pathologists say occurred about a month before his death.
Villalon's attorney, Susan Shafer, is not on the capital murder appointment list but said she will continue to represent her on the child injury charge. The court appointed Russ Hunt and Russ Hunt Jr. to represent Villalon on the capital murder count.
"We just got the appointment, so we really haven't done any of the necessary discovery," Hunt said. "We will begin with visiting with her and doing the necessary discovery to find out where we are."
Gonzalez had primary custody of Frankie, who was born while his mother was in prison, and his two sisters. He pledged to Child Protective Services workers that he would not leave the children alone with Villalon without authorized supervision, police reported at the time of his arrest. He has told police he thought she was doing better in her fight against drug abuse and, therefore, deemed it safe to leave them alone with her while he went to work.
The abandoning indictment charges Gonzalez with placing Frankie in circumstances that exposed him to an unreasonable risk of harm. The injury to a child indictment charges that he, by omission, caused injuries to Frankie by failing to seek proper medical treatment for him.
Gonzalez's attorney, Phil Martinez, said his client is disappointed he was indicted on a charge that bumped his prison exposure from a possible 10 years in prison on the original charge to a maximum life sentence.
Neither District Attorney Barry Johnson nor First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes returned phone calls Thursday. It remains unclear if Johnson's office intends to seek the death penalty against Villalon.
Sutton, Tijerina
In a separate case, the grand jury indicted Waco attorneys Seth Sutton and Chelsea Tijerina in an alleged criminal solicitation plot to have Tijerina's ex-husband, Marcus Beaudin, killed.
Both Sutton, 45, a brief candidate two years ago for McLennan County district attorney, and Tijerina, 33, remain free on bonds of $1 million each after their arrests in May on charges they conspired to hire an undercover Waco police officer who infiltrated Sutton's motorcycle club, the Red Mouse Cult, to kill Beaudin, who is also an attorney.
Law enforcement sources said Sutton reportedly gave the officer $300 to buy a gun to kill Beaudin, who was arrested in February on child indecency charges. Arrest affidavits do not specify how much Sutton and Tijerina are accused of offering to pay for her ex-husband’s death or say why they wanted him killed.
The pair were arrested after a Texas Rangers investigation of the alleged scheme. According to arrest records, Sutton solicited the undercover officer on May 14 to kill Beaudin, and the two talked about the plot before Sutton offered to pay for the gun and to help the officer leave town after he committed the murder, records show.
After the initial meeting between Sutton and the undercover officer, Waco police enlisted the help of the Texas Rangers on May 20. The next day, Sutton and Tijerina met with the undercover officer to plan the murder, arrest affidavits state. Tijerina provided details about Beaudin’s whereabouts and how to carry out the murder, according to police reports.
Tijerina's attorney, Jessi Freud, disputes the charges.
"Ms. Tijerina is innocent of the conduct alleged in the indictment and we look forward to proving her innocence," Freud said.
Sutton is represented by Fort Worth attorneys Jeff Kearney and Greg Westfall.
"Seth looks forward to his day in court where he can clear his name," Kearney said.
Beaudin, 37, was arrested in February on a felony charge of indecency with a child. Woodway police accused Beaudin of sexually touching a 10-year-old family member in December. He has not been indicted by a grand jury, and Beaudin’s attorney, Josh Tetens, has said Beaudin denies the claims.
Shooting deaths
The grand jury also indicted Johnny Alvin Wilson, 36, on a capital murder charge in the May 22 shooting deaths of Christopher Wilson and Rachel Strickland.
Strickland, 40, and Wilson, 42, were shot outside a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street during a family cookout, officers said. Family members were at the home when a confrontation erupted, Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said.
The victims' 16-year-old daughter told police she was in a pool at the house when she saw Johnny Wilson exit the house with a gun, shoot her father, then shoot her mother, according to the affidavit. The girl then ran from the yard after he pointed the weapon at her. She was injured jumping a fence, and ran to a neighbor's house, according to police reports.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.