Frankie's parents, two Waco attorneys, Bellmead shooting suspect indicted in separate cases

The report states the 25-pound toddler died of homicidal violence and had suffered blunt force injuries, forehead and scalp contusions, a forehead laceration, numerous contusions to his arms and legs and three broken ribs and a broken right arm that pathologists say occurred about a month before his death.

Villalon's attorney, Susan Shafer, is not on the capital murder appointment list but said she will continue to represent her on the child injury charge. The court appointed Russ Hunt and Russ Hunt Jr. to represent Villalon on the capital murder count.

"We just got the appointment, so we really haven't done any of the necessary discovery," Hunt said. "We will begin with visiting with her and doing the necessary discovery to find out where we are."

Gonzalez had primary custody of Frankie, who was born while his mother was in prison, and his two sisters. He pledged to Child Protective Services workers that he would not leave the children alone with Villalon without authorized supervision, police reported at the time of his arrest. He has told police he thought she was doing better in her fight against drug abuse and, therefore, deemed it safe to leave them alone with her while he went to work.