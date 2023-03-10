A jury found Marian Fraser guilty of murder Friday in the 2013 death of 4-month-old Clara Felton.

After more than two hours of closing arguments by defense attorneys and prosecutors in Waco's 19th State District Court on Friday morning, a McLennan County jury of six men and six women returned the guilty verdict following about two-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

Clara was found unresponsive at about 3 p.m. March 4, 2013, at Fraser's home-based Spoiled Rotten Day Care on Hilltop Drive. An autopsy determined the infant died of toxicity of diphenhydramine, commonly sold under the brand name Benadryl. In 2015, a jury convicted Fraser of murder in the case and sentenced her to 50 years in prison, a conviction overturned in an appeals process that wrapped up in 2020.

Her retrial that started last week included seven days of testimony, in addition to Friday's closing arguments and jury deliberations.

The jury will reconvene Monday to consider Fraser's sentence. The punishment range is 5 to 99 years or life in prison.