Freestone authorities seek public help locating missing child

The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who left a supervised visit with a 7-year-old child.

Dolly Blassingame, 27, was having a supervised visit with the boy, Lincoln Jay Lopez, on Saturday evening. Blassingame does not have custody of the boy, Sheriff Jeremy Shipley said in a news release.

Blassingame was able to take the boy to her car and leave before the family member could get to them, and she threw her phone out the window as she left, Shipley said.

She was driving a white 2003 GMC Envoy with Texas license plates JRW1156.

Blassingame is described as white female. Lincoln is described as a white boy who was wearing a red shirt with a soccer ball print, red shorts, black shoes and blue glasses. They were last seen leaving County Road 1250 in Fairfield.

Lincoln Jay Lopez was entered as a missing child, and investigators are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for Blassingame. The department asks anyone with information to contact the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office at 903-389-3236.

