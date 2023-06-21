McLennan County prosecutors made slow going with their witnesses in the capital murder trial of Zamar Kirven on Wednesday as defense attorneys made numerous objections claiming prosecutors were leading law enforcement witnesses.

Kirven, 23, of Mart, is on trial in Waco's 54th State District Court in the April 18, 2021, shooting deaths of Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kubitza, 22, at a home in Mart. Ybarra and Kubitza were teammates of Kirven on the Mart High School football team before Kirven went on to play in two seasons at the University of Houston.

Officials said at the time that Ybarra and Kubitza were shot as they slept at about 2 a.m. April 18, 2021, in a home in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue.

Prosecutors Ryan Calvert and Kristi DeCluitt are not seeking the death penalty, so a conviction for Kirven would mean an automatic life sentence without possibility of parole.

Among the 10 witnesses prosecutors called Wednesday were Anthony Daniels, of Fort Worth, who was a night patrol officer in Mart at the time and the first police officer to respond to the shooting; and Shatydrick "Woola" Bailey, of Mart, another high school football teammate of Kirven, Ybarra and Kubitza.

While Calvert questioned Daniels, Kirven's defense attorney, Kleon Andreadis, made numerous objections claiming Calvert was asking leading questions to Daniels, which Judge Susan Kelly sustained. Kelly said Calvert should "ask Mr. Daniels what happened next" not say something and ask if Daniels agrees.

Daniels said that while he was driving up, the SUV he often saw parked at the residence in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue drove past. He said he did not attempt to pursue SUV because he was responding to a 911 call that involved shots fired and procedure required him to continue on to the location, secure the scene and find out if the shooter was there and if others might be in danger.

Calvert introduced a handgun as evidence.

"Anthony Medlock, who lived there, returned in the SUV and he approached me on the porch acting very animated and shouting a lot," Daniels said. "He went to hand me the gun and said Kirven had given it to him telling him he was high and had shot two people."

Bailey told the jury had spent the day before the shooting with Kirven, Ybarra and Kubitza, mostly at the home Medlock rented on East Texas Avenue, where the four former teammates smoked marijuana, watched movies and played a game.

Calvert asked Bailey about LSD, the hallucinogenic drug also known as acid. Bailey said he had never used acid but that Kirven, Ybarra and Kubitza had gone to get some acid at about 8 p.m. on the 17th and used it.

Bailey said he had left the home at about 1 a.m. to walk down the main road to a convenience store about a dozen blocks away to get snacks. He said that when he had returned to within a couple of blocks of the home he heard gunshots. Then he saw Kirven walking away from the house with his handgun.

Kirven was often seen with the gun that Calvert had entered as evidence, Bailey said when he looked at the handgun.

Bailey said he walked back into the house where at least two girls were sleeping, saw Ybarra and Kubitza and thought they were asleep, too. He told the jury Kirven came in and pointed his gun at him and threatened to kill him. Bailey said he was able struggle free and then ran a few blocks to the home of his godparents, still not knowing Ybarra and Kubitza were dead.

On cross examination, Bailey said it was strange for Kirven to walk past him in the street without a greeting and was out of character for Kirven to threaten to kill him.

"This was not the Zamar you had known since you were six years old, was it?" Andreadis asked Bailey.

Bailey agreed that it was not.

Before the trial started, McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said Kirven had refused all offers of plea deals, saying he would not plead guilty to something he has no memory of.

Testimony from prosecution witnesses is expected to continue Thursday.