Friends gather to remember slain Riesel teenager, pray for 'hurting' mother arrested in shooting

According to Hunt's resume with Waco ISD, she ran a homeschool from 2006 to 2016 and worked as a tutor before becoming a special education aid at Andrews High School in 2017. She eventually became a middle school math teacher in Andrews, and was hired on by Waco ISD this past summer.

Standerfer said she was impressed by Sarah’s kindness and at times even envied her friend’s composure. But about three weeks ago, Sarah had become overwhelmed with stress from work, and confided in Standerfer that she had been crying at her desk daily, she said.

“It was all remote and in-person, and I know she struggled with that,” Standerfer said. “It was stressful, dealing with the faculty, parents and students, having to do two teachings, and the curriculum moves so fast.”

The Standerfers said they saw no warning signs in the weeks leading up to the shooting. They said they knew of one point of contention between Garrett and his mother but have no idea whether it played any part in the shooting. Garrett, who had been homeschooled, did not want to enroll at Riesel High School, Standerfer said. Sarah initially agreed Garrett could be homeschooled as long as he had a job, like Owen, but eventually enrolled Garrett anyway after months of trying to be teacher to her Lake Air students and to her son, she said.