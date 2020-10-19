Fugitive arrested 31 years after sexual assault indictment

A former Waco man who has been wanted in McLennan County for 31 years was arrested in Harris County Sunday on charges that he sexually assaulted a teenager in 1987.

Richard Dennis Lancaster, 61, remained Monday in the Harris County Jail after the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force arrested him.

Lancaster has been a fugitive since he was indicted in January 1989 in McLennan County on charges he sexually assaulted a girl who was then younger than 14. The indictment alleges the sexual assault occurred on Nov. 30, 1987.

McLennan County records show Lancaster was never arrested in the assault and fled after his indictment. McLennan County officials learned of his arrest after Harris County officials contacted them on Monday. It was not known Monday when Lancaster will be returned to McLennan County.

McLennan County court records show Lancaster was arrested in 1986 on another sexual assault charge. That charge was reduced to misdemeanor criminal trespass in 1987 and Lancaster was placed on deferred probation and fined $500, according to court records.

He served his time on probation and was discharged from community supervision in October 1987, records show.

