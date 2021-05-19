Fugitive arrested in 2018 shooting near North Waco supermarket

Federal authorities have arrested a suspect in a 2018 shooting at the H-E-B at 3801 N. 19th Street that left a Waco teenager critically injured.

Juan Carlos Fabela, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday after investigators received an anonymous tip that Fabela had returned to Texas after fleeing to Mexico.

According to previous reports, Fabela was accused of shooting Christian Palacios, 18, in the head during an attempted robbery on June 20, 2018, in the parking lot of the supermarket. Witnesses said Fabela was with two other men, and they fled the area in a light-colored vehicle.

Waco police had said Palacios was found in a black BMW sedan and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officer Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Palacios survived but would have lifelong ramifications as a result of the shooting.

A warrant charging attempted murder was issued for the arrest of Fabela, who lived in Bellmead at the time. Fabela fled to Mexico but was tracked to Dallas with the help of an anonymous tip through Waco Crime Stoppers.