Fugitive arrested in 2018 shooting near North Waco supermarket
Man arrested in three year old attempted murder case

Juan Carlos Fabela was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday after an anonymous tip placed him back in Texas after he had fled the country.

Federal authorities have arrested a suspect in a 2018 shooting at the H-E-B at 3801 N. 19th Street that left a Waco teenager critically injured.

Juan Carlos Fabela, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday after investigators received an anonymous tip that Fabela had returned to Texas after fleeing to Mexico.

According to previous reports, Fabela was accused of shooting Christian Palacios, 18, in the head during an attempted robbery on June 20, 2018, in the parking lot of the supermarket. Witnesses said Fabela was with two other men, and they fled the area in a light-colored vehicle.

Waco police had said Palacios was found in a black BMW sedan and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officer Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Palacios survived but would have lifelong ramifications as a result of the shooting.

A warrant charging attempted murder was issued  for the arrest of Fabela, who lived in Bellmead at the time. Fabela fled to Mexico but was tracked to Dallas with the help of an anonymous tip through Waco Crime Stoppers.

Bynum's statement thanked the U.S. Marshal Lone Star Task Force, which worked on the case with law enforcement partners in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“This is an excellent example of teamwork through every part of this case, and we are once again thankful for our ongoing relationship with the U.S. Marshals Task Force,” Bynum said.

Fabela was arrested in Dallas and had not yet been transferred to McLennan County Jail as of Wednesday morning, according to jail records.

