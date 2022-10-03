Funerals set for victims of five McGregor shooting victims; suspect remains in hospitalized

Funeral services are set this week for three adult women and two teenagers shot to death Sept. 29 in two adjacent houses in McGregor, while the suspect in the shooting remained hospitalized and waiting to be booked into McLennan County Jail.

Hernandez, 35, was in Texas Rangers custody at a local hospital with a gunshot wound he received during a confrontation at the crime scene with McGregor police, officials said. Authorities have charged him with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and plan to add more charges, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said.

Hernandez is accused of shooting Monica Delgado, 38, his partner of 11 years, along with her children, Miguel Avila, 15, and Natallie Avila, 14, in a house they shared at 903 S. Monroe St.

He is also accused of shooting two next-door neighbors at 901. S. Monroe St.: Lorena “Lori” Aviles, 47, and her daughter, Natalie Aviles, 20.

A public visitation will be held Thursday for Delgado and her slain children Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at Oakcrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard in Waco, following a private service for the family.

A funeral for the three is planned at 10:30 a.m. at McGregor Exchange Event Center, 300 South Jefferson Ave. in McGregor.

A private service for Lori and Natalie Aviles will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Spanish Assembly of God in Waco, following visitation on Wednesday that starts at 6 p.m.

More charges against Jaimes-Hernandez are pending, a DPS spokesperson said Monday.

A GoFundMe page for the family of Delgado as well as Miguel and Natallie Avila showed $16,300 raised Monday out of a $40,000 goal. Delgado and Jaimes-Hernandez had three children together who survive her but have not been identified.

A GoFundMe page for the Aviles women shows around $32,000 raised Monday out of a $40,000 goal. They were preceded in death by Lori's husband, Mike Aviles. Surviving children of Lori and Mike Aviles are their teenage sons, Ezra and Zion Aviles.