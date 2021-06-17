Gatesville man arrested in Waco on charges tied to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

"Hager then responded: 'Actually that was my purpose.' The MPD officer continued, 'If you could not, we are all trying to stay safe and get home.' Hager replied, 'I know you are and I really appreciate y'all.' However, Hager continued to walk past the MPD officer and through the barricades where he was instructed by police not to go," according to federal records.

A week later, Hager posted a lengthy description of his account of the incident, including his feelings of invincibility after scaling the wall.

"This was the wall that divides sane and insane, civil and disobedient, frantic and mayhem, relative safety and imminent danger," Hager posted on his Facebook page, which federal authorities say has since been taken down.

A screenshot from a video included in the federal criminal complaint against Grider shows Grider wearing a red hat and a yellow flag around his neck. Grider is seen handing a helmet to a man who used the helmet to break a window in a doorway leading to the Speaker’s Lobby in the Capitol, according to the complaint. Moments later, a woman was shot and killed by police while trying to climb through the doorway, the complaint states.