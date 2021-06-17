Gatesville man arrested in Waco on charges tied to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

A Gatesville man who said he felt "invincible" after he and other rioters scaled a wall to gain entry into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was arrested last month on charges related to the melee.
The same Facebook post in which Stacy Wade Hager, 57, described his feelings and told of men with bullhorns commanding "patriots move forward" led to Hager's arrest, according to federal charging documents filed in his case.
Records filed by an FBI special agent say that someone who saw Hager's Facebook photos and reports of his involvement in the riot alerted federal authorities to his identity. That led to his arrest May 27 in Waco, according to the records.
Hager made an initial court appearance the following day before U.S. Magistrate Jeffrey C. Manske in Waco via teleconference. He was released on a personal recognizance bond after federal prosecutors did not push for him to be detained pending resolution of his case.
About 450 people have been arrested for their roles in the incident, including Christopher Grider, co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy.
A status conference in Grider's case set for Thursday was postponed until next month because a new judge has been assigned to his case in Washington, D.C. Grider, who also remains free on bond, is charged in a seven-count federal indictment.
Grider, who surrendered to FBI agents Jan. 21 in Austin, faces a maximum of 33½ years in federal prison if convicted on two felony and five misdemeanor counts.
Hager, who McLennan County Jail records list as unemployed, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
It was unclear Thursday if Hager is represented by an attorney.
Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said he does not know Hager and said he was unaware of his arrest in the Capitol riot. Records show police were called to his Saunders Street residence in 2019 when someone there was involved in a dispute with a neighbor over a fallen tree.
Gohlke and Coryell County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Debbie Brown said there are no records showing Hager has been arrested in Coryell County.
Photos from the riot show Hager wearing a "Trump" baseball cap and carrying a Texas flag. Hager is seen on a video talking to a District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department officer outside the Capitol, according to records in his case. The officer told Hager, "Nah, nah, I get it, you are just walking up behind our line," according to federal records.
"Hager then responded: 'Actually that was my purpose.' The MPD officer continued, 'If you could not, we are all trying to stay safe and get home.' Hager replied, 'I know you are and I really appreciate y'all.' However, Hager continued to walk past the MPD officer and through the barricades where he was instructed by police not to go," according to federal records.
A week later, Hager posted a lengthy description of his account of the incident, including his feelings of invincibility after scaling the wall.
"This was the wall that divides sane and insane, civil and disobedient, frantic and mayhem, relative safety and imminent danger," Hager posted on his Facebook page, which federal authorities say has since been taken down.
A screenshot from a video included in the federal criminal complaint against Grider shows Grider wearing a red hat and a yellow flag around his neck. Grider is seen handing a helmet to a man who used the helmet to break a window in a doorway leading to the Speaker’s Lobby in the Capitol, according to the complaint. Moments later, a woman was shot and killed by police while trying to climb through the doorway, the complaint states.
Grider is charged with committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; impeding passage through Capitol grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in a restricted building; and destruction of government property and aiding and abetting.