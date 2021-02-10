 Skip to main content
Gatesville man arrested on cattle rustling charge
POLICE REPORT

Gatesville man arrested on cattle rustling charge

A Gatesville man turned himself in on two felony cattle rustling charges Monday at Coryell County Jail.

James Anthony Manning, 36, stole cattle from a Coryell County rancher he works for, according to a press release from the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, quoting association Special Ranger Marvin Wills.

Manning’s job involved two cattle deliveries to public livestock markets, and he is accused of consigning some of the cattle in his own name each time, without the owner's permission, according to the press release.

In addition to the two third-degree felony charges of theft of livestock, Manning was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $20,000.

Manning was convicted of theft of livestock in Coryell County in September 2015 and received a four-year sentence.

