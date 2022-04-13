Gholson man arrested on assault of public servant charge, freed on bond

A Gholson man tried to punch a McLennan County deputy and another took a shot from a stun gun as he tried to run away early Monday morning before they were both arrested, according to affidavits.

Two deputies responded to a call from residents on Hamilton Drive at about 4:30 a.m. reporting a truck driving through yards and fields, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies determined Christopher H. Jobe, 25, and Jason A. Ledbetter, 39, had been in the truck, and both smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated, the affidavit states.

Jobe faced arraignment Tuesday, charged with third-degree felony assault on a public servant, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, failure to identify and interfering with public duties, court records show.

Stemming from the same incident early Monday morning, court records also show Ledbetter faced arraignment as well on charges of resisting and evading arrest.

Jail records show neither in confinement as of Wednesday afternoon.

Jobe is free on a total of $9,000 bond, court records show. Ledbetter is free on a total of $4,000 bond.

Responding to the call about a truck weaving through yards and fields along Hamilton Drive, deputies began investigating the two men on suspicion of reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, according to affidavits.

Deputies found the truck outside a trailer house in the 2000 block of Hamilton Drive and the defendants inside it, the affidavits state.

Arresting deputies stated that both refused to identify themselves and neither complied with instructions including by moving their arms to prevent the deputies from placing restraints on their wrists, the affidavits read.

Authorities said Ledbetter struggled before running away and receiving a shot from a stun gun, the affidavits read.

According to the affidavits, the arresting deputies also reported Jobe yelled and cursed at them and made a fist and tried to hit one.

Deputies subdued and arrested Jobe and Ledbetter. They transported both to the McLennan County Jail without further incident, the affidavits state.

