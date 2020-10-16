Gholson man charged with shooting his 75-year-old mother

A Gholson man is in custody on allegations he shot his 75-year-old mother Friday morning.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Kenneth Young, 55, after he reportedly shot his mother in the face, shoulder and hand at a home in the 200 block of Fox Glen about 8 a.m., Major Ricky Armstrong said.

The woman was being treated for here wounds at a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation. It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting or what type of gun was used, Armstrong said.

Young had not been booked into the McLennan County Jail Friday morning as the investigation continues, Armstrong said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.