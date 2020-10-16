 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gholson man charged with shooting his 75-year-old mother
0 comments

Gholson man charged with shooting his 75-year-old mother

{{featured_button_text}}

A Gholson man is in custody on allegations he shot his 75-year-old mother Friday morning. 

McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Kenneth Young, 55, after he reportedly shot his mother in the face, shoulder and hand at a home in the 200 block of Fox Glen about 8 a.m., Major Ricky Armstrong said. 

The woman was being treated for here wounds at a local hospital. 

The incident remains under investigation. It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting or what type of gun was used, Armstrong said. 

Young had not been booked into the McLennan County Jail Friday morning as the investigation continues, Armstrong said.  

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Remembering 9/11 in Waco — 19 years later

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert