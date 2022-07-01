 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Waco Tribune-Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by RV Station

Gholson man who shot his mother gets 10 years probation

  • 0
Stock - McLennan County courthouse - trials crime court courthouse courtroom (copy)

McLennan County courthouse

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

A Gholson man who pleaded guilty in April to shooting his mother almost two years ago was sentenced to 10 years deferred probation at a court hearing Thursday.

Judge Susan Kelly of the 54th State District Court, granted the request of Kenneth Wayne Young, 58, for probation and deferred adjudication of guilt. His mother, Carolyn Young, 77, who reportedly was shot in the hand, shoulder and face on Oct. 16, 2020, asked the court for leniency.

Kenneth Young will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor at all times during the probation period, perform 300 hours of community service, hold a job and observe a curfew of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The sentencing order prohibits Young from visiting his mother, a Gholson resident, except for supervised visits authorized by his probation officer.

Prosecutor Kristen Duron of the McLennan County District Attorney's Office asked Judge Kelly to reject the probation requested by Young and his attorney, Cody Cleveland, and sentence Young to 20 years.

People are also reading…

Under the sentencing order, if Young violates the terms of his probation he could be sent back to court for adjudication and could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

Kenneth Young was scheduled for release from the McLennan County Jail on Friday, after having been in custody since the shooting.

+1 
Kenneth Wayne Young

Young
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

State Department offers $10 million reward for info on foreign election interference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert