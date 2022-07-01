Gholson man who shot his mother gets 10 years probation

A Gholson man who pleaded guilty in April to shooting his mother almost two years ago was sentenced to 10 years deferred probation at a court hearing Thursday.

Judge Susan Kelly of the 54th State District Court, granted the request of Kenneth Wayne Young, 58, for probation and deferred adjudication of guilt. His mother, Carolyn Young, 77, who reportedly was shot in the hand, shoulder and face on Oct. 16, 2020, asked the court for leniency.

Kenneth Young will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor at all times during the probation period, perform 300 hours of community service, hold a job and observe a curfew of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The sentencing order prohibits Young from visiting his mother, a Gholson resident, except for supervised visits authorized by his probation officer.

Prosecutor Kristen Duron of the McLennan County District Attorney's Office asked Judge Kelly to reject the probation requested by Young and his attorney, Cody Cleveland, and sentence Young to 20 years.

Under the sentencing order, if Young violates the terms of his probation he could be sent back to court for adjudication and could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

Kenneth Young was scheduled for release from the McLennan County Jail on Friday, after having been in custody since the shooting.

