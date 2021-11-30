Gilliland named Waco's second federal magistrate judge

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright said Tuesday that he has selected Derek Gilliland, his former co-counsel in a 2013 patent infringement case, as the second magistrate judge for the Waco division of the federal Western District of Texas.
Gilliland, 50, who formerly practiced law in Waco, lives in Tyler. His law firm, Sorey & Gilliland, has an office in Longview and one in Waco it opened in June. Albright selected Gilliland from more than 80 applicants after a search committee narrowed the field to five finalists.
Gilliland, whose law practice is a mix of civil cases with a heavy emphasis on intellectual property law, is set to begin his new job at Waco's federal courthouse April 1, pending government clearance.
The Judicial Conference of the United States authorized a second magistrate judge for the Waco division after Albright transformed his court into a national leader in patent litigation, with about a quarter of the nation's patent litigation being filed in Waco.
"I have been blessed to have one of the finest magistrate judges I could imagine in Jeff Manske working with me since I started in September of 2018, and I anticipate Derek will quickly become an invaluable asset as well," Albright said Tuesday. "As a Baylor Law grad, he has deep roots in Waco. The magistrate judge committee worked tirelessly and did a phenomenal job with all of the finalists that they recommended to me. Derek has enormous experience in the courtroom both with patent and non-IP cases and he already enjoys the respect of lawyers who will be appearing in front of him."
Gilliland said the job opportunity coincided with his youngest child graduating from high school in May and he and his wife becoming "empty nesters." He said he looks forward to moving back to Waco and working with Albright and his "heavy patent docket."
"Those are the things that really appealed to me," Gilliland said. "I just couldn't be more excited about it and I can't wait for April 1 to get here. I really look forward to working with Judge Albright and Judge Manske and serving the Western District."
In 2013, Gilliland and Albright, who was a top litigator with the Bracewell & Giuliani law firm, were co-counsel in a patent case in Tacoma, Washington, involving genetic testing devices. Representing the plaintiffs, they won a jury verdict of $96 million, which grew to about $112 million in post-judgment damages by the time the case finally was settled, Gilliland said.
A Bryan native, Gilliland graduated from Texas A&M University with a mechanical engineering degree and moved to Waco in 1994 to work for what was then Chrysler Technologies Airborne Systems, now L3Harris Technologies. After graduating from Baylor Law School, Gilliland worked two years at the Scott Douglass & McConnico law firm in Austin and then moved back to Waco and worked seven years at Williams Squires Wren Brown & Gilliland.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, who served on the magistrate selection committee, said Gilliland will be an excellent choice.
"While serving on the committee, I was able to see firsthand Mr. Gilliland's ability to serve in this role in a way that is going to ensure that members of our community will have complete access to justice," Meek said. "You can tell that he has all of the qualifications, both in regard to character as well as legal ability. As an attorney, I can tell you that you want a judge who is going to be able to serve on the bench in way that is fair and connects well with the parties in his courtroom, and he is going to do an excellent job in terms of having both the legal mind to ensure the right outcome is achieved and the character to make sure that justice is given."