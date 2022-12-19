Governor appoints longtime Waco attorney Alan Bennett to new district court

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday appointed Alan Bennett, a former prosecutor and current president of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, to be judge of the new 474th State District Court in Waco.

“I’m deeply honored by the governor appointing me as judge of the 474th State District Court,” Bennett said by phone Monday.

He said in a statement that many well-qualified candidates also applied for this bench along with him.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of McLennan County with honor and distinction in this important role,” Bennett wrote in his statement. “I pledge to strictly abide by the rule of law and to administer justice fairly and impartially to all who appear before me.”

The 474th State District Court will be assigned a portion of the juvenile court docket, oversight of the Child Protective Services (CPS) docket conducted by Associate Judge Nikki Mundkowsky, and a portion of the family law and civil lawsuits filed, Bennett said by email Monday.

McLennan County District Attorney-elect Josh Tetens on Monday congratulated Bennett on his appointment.

“I’m excited to see Mr. Bennett take the bench,” Tetens said in a statement to the Tribune-Herald. “Mr. Bennett has been someone I could call on for my appellate questions.”

Tetens said he is confident the district attorney’s office can forge a strong working relationship with Bennett’s court and fairly and efficiently handle juvenile and CPS cases.

A statement from the governor’s office notes Bennett’s board certification by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in criminal law and criminal appellate law and his membership with the State Bar of Texas and the Federalist Society.

Bennett also has been admitted to practice in federal district court and at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, records show.

He graduated from Baylor University with with undergraduate degree in history in 1987 and earned his law degree from Baylor Law School in 1990.

He began his legal career as a prosecutor in the McLennan County DA’s office from 1991 to 1996. From there he went to work as a staff attorney with the 10th Court of Appeals in Waco from 1997 to 2010.

From 2011 until the present, Bennett worked with Sheehy, Lovelace & Mayfield, P.C., in Waco, from 2011 to 2013 in an “of counsel” role and from 2014 to the present as a shareholder.

Bennett, joined by Guy Cox, won attention in 2011 as special prosecutor in the trial of Joyce Sturdivant, who was sentenced to 30 years for the 2008 murder of her husband, whom she shot in his sleep.

An intermediate appellate court in Houston upheld Sturdivant’s conviction in 2013 on appeal.

More recently Bennett joined attorney Jessi Freud in defending David Tovar Ramirez, leading to a deadlocked jury and a mistrial in September 2021, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

A jury in the 54th State District Court deliberated nearly eight hours before telling Judge Susan Kelly they were hopelessly deadlocked 8-4 in favor of finding Ramirez guilty in the alleged sexual assault of a 7-year-old family member, the Tribune-Herald reported.

Freud said Monday that the governor’s office was wise to appoint Bennett to the bench.

“I know his clients and those of us that work closely with him in private practice will miss him greatly, but anyone who knows him knows he’s perfect for this position,” Freud said.

Bennett has also been an active member of local Baptist churches and the Central Texas Choral Society, and is a volunteer with Upward Basketball.