Grand jury clears Baylor football player in fatal wreck

“I presented it to the grand jury and they made their decision,” Gilliam said Monday.

Gilliam cited the confidentiality of grand jury proceedings for declining to identify the witnesses she called and details of their testimonies. However, she said the difference between the previous grand jury that indicted Compton was new evidence of all the other wrecks at that location when it rained, and the fact that no wrecks have occurred there since TXDOT resurfaced Highway 6 from Marlin to Riesel.

Gilliam said last month that she thinks dismissing the case was the right thing to do despite the fact that the “black box” in Compton’s 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck showed he was driving 86 mph in a 75 mph zone when he lost control on the slick road, slid across the median and struck the car driven by Haney.

Haney’s husband, Andrew Haney, who was riding in the car when his wife was killed, said he is “very upset” that Gilliam dismissed the charges and then presented the case again to another grand jury.