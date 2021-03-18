Grand jury clears Lacy Lakeview officer in shooting death

A McLennan County grand jury cleared Lacy Lakeview police Officer Thomas Beasley of criminal wrongdoing Thursday in the Feb. 7 shooting death of a 34-year-old man who the officer said threatened him with a hatchet.

The grand jury determined that Beasley acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Dustin Demaurean Powell, who court records show had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was a felon and had a history of substance abuse.

"I respect the decision of the grand jury," Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.

Beasley, who has been on administrative leave since the shooting, will remain on leave pending the completion of the department's internal investigation, Truehitt said. The shooting was investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Powell, who is Black, was shot once in the chest after Powell ignored numerous commands from Beasley to drop a hatchet and stop advancing toward the officer, Truehitt said after the incident.

Powell, who witnesses and the officer reported appeared agitated, had broken a number of car windows with the hatchet before residents on Faye Street called police, according to Lacy Lakeview police.