Grand jury clears Lacy Lakeview officer in shooting death

A McLennan County grand jury cleared Lacy Lakeview police Officer Thomas Beasley of criminal wrongdoing Thursday in the Feb. 7 shooting death of a 34-year-old man who the officer said threatened him with a hatchet.
The grand jury determined that Beasley acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Dustin Demaurean Powell, who court records show had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was a felon and had a history of substance abuse.
"I respect the decision of the grand jury," Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Beasley, who has been on administrative leave since the shooting, will remain on leave pending the completion of the department's internal investigation, Truehitt said. The shooting was investigated by the Texas Rangers.
Powell, who is Black, was shot once in the chest after Powell ignored numerous commands from Beasley to drop a hatchet and stop advancing toward the officer, Truehitt said after the incident.
Powell, who witnesses and the officer reported appeared agitated, had broken a number of car windows with the hatchet before residents on Faye Street called police, according to Lacy Lakeview police.
After Beasley shot him, Powell ran about 150 yards before collapsing, according to a police press release. Beasley started first aid until emergency medical responders arrived and took the man to a local hospital, where he died, according to the statement.
The incident was captured on video by witnesses and Beasley’s body camera, officials said. Powell’s body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences, in Dallas. The final autopsy report had not been completed Thursday.
A court-appointed psychologist reported after a 2017 interview with Powell that he could function in society if he received proper treatment for schizophrenia. In the same report, the psychologist wrote that Powell’s family had complained of Powell being discharged from a psychiatric facility while “actively psychotic,” just days before he walked into a strangers’ house.
Powell was placed on felony probation for five years after a conviction for assault dating violence by occlusion. He also has misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana in 2007 and drunken driving in 2011, plus a host of arrests from 2005 to 2017 on charges of assault, criminal mischief, burglary of a habitation and marijuana possession that ultimately were dismissed, according to county records.
At the time of his death, Powell had a pending misdemeanor assault case from November 2020 and an unfiled misdemeanor assault family violence case from January 2021.
Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Powell’s probation in July 2017 toward the end of his probationary term. Court officials alleged 19 violations, including cocaine and marijuana use, a drunken driving and two public intoxication arrests, a burglary of a habitation arrest, alcohol abuse and others.
He was continued on probation and discharged from court supervision in 2017, court records show.