Grand jury clears man in New Year's shooting death, woman in bow incident with Waco officer

Officials said Cheri Ann Mai, 39, admitted having the bow but claimed she did not shoot an arrow at the officer. The officer was not injured, and investigators could not find an arrow near or around where the officer had been, officials said.

Mai was arrested after officers responded to Booker and Lincoln streets for a report of a four-person fight, court records state. A 911 caller reported a woman was “shooting a bow and arrow” and gave a description of her.

A Waco officer approached the area and found the woman, identified as Mai, walking “at a rapid pace southwest of the officer in a small lot.” The officer described the weapon Mai carried as a “large crossbow,” though later reports referred to it as a compound bow.

One officer traveled south down Booker Street, where Mai started to kneel and stand back up while looking at the officer, an arrest affidavit states. The officer stayed in his vehicle to stay out of the line of fire of the arrow as Mai pulled the drawstring back, according to the affidavit.