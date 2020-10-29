Grand jury clears officers in fatal Riesel shootout

Six officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Riesel man two weeks ago after a family disturbance turned into a five-hour standoff and shootout with law enforcement were cleared of wrongdoing Thursday.
A McLennan County grand jury determined that three Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and three McLennan County sheriff's deputies committed no criminal wrongdoing in the early morning hours of Oct. 16 when they shot and killed William Earl Lane, a Riesel resident with a long criminal record.
Texas Ranger Jake Burson, who investigated the fatal police shooting, presented the results of his investigation to the grand jury Thursday morning.
Details such as how many times Lane was shot and by whom are still unclear as Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley awaits a final autopsy report.
Lane, who was well-known to police for disturbances at his home, fired multiple shots at the officers at least twice during the standoff, officials said. The deputies and troopers returned fire about 5:30 a.m. after the 46-year-old Lane shot at officers while hiding in a field behind his home in the 100 block of Don Lane, just north of the Riesel city limits, officials said.
Deputies were called to the home around 11:45 p.m. the night before on a report of a domestic disturbance. Lane, who fired shots in his home, was not in the house when deputies.
Lane fired shots at the officers from the field about 2 a.m., officers reported. DPS troopers responded to the call and the sheriff's office SWAT team was called in after the first round of shots were fired.
Lane remained in the field until about 5:30 a.m., when he fired a second volley of shots at the officers, said Sheriff's Office Major Ricky Armstrong. Three deputies and three troopers returned fire, killing Lane, he said.
The names of the officers were not immediately released after the grand jury cleared them.
Deputies were able to get Lane's wife and two children, ages 11 and 12, out of the house during the standoff, Armstrong said.
According to county records, Lane had felony convictions for deadly conduct and felony DWI. He has misdemeanor convictions for terroristic threat, family violence, assault, unlawfully carrying a weapon, DWI and driving while license invalid.
