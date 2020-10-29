Grand jury clears officers in fatal Riesel shootout

Six officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Riesel man two weeks ago after a family disturbance turned into a five-hour standoff and shootout with law enforcement were cleared of wrongdoing Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury determined that three Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and three McLennan County sheriff's deputies committed no criminal wrongdoing in the early morning hours of Oct. 16 when they shot and killed William Earl Lane, a Riesel resident with a long criminal record.

Texas Ranger Jake Burson, who investigated the fatal police shooting, presented the results of his investigation to the grand jury Thursday morning.

Details such as how many times Lane was shot and by whom are still unclear as Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley awaits a final autopsy report.

Lane, who was well-known to police for disturbances at his home, fired multiple shots at the officers at least twice during the standoff, officials said. The deputies and troopers returned fire about 5:30 a.m. after the 46-year-old Lane shot at officers while hiding in a field behind his home in the 100 block of Don Lane, just north of the Riesel city limits, officials said.