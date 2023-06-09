A McLennan County grand jury declined to indict a person of interest this week in the March 25 death of a Waco woman, nine days after a possible assault in the long-term care facility where she lived, Waco police announced.

Tina Foster, 70, died in an area hospital after "a disturbance when she entered another patient's room" March 16 at a facility in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue, police reported in a press release at the time. The initial investigation into the disturbance found that Foster had been assaulted, according to the press release.

Foster was initially hospitalized in stable condition, and preliminary autopsy results listed blunt force trauma as her cause of death, police reported.

The mental capacity of the person of interest was in question, and the case was forwarded to the McLennan County District Attorney's office after Foster's death, the press release says.

“The Grand Jury met on June 8, 2023, and made the decision to No-Bill the person of interest in this investigation,” Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in Friday statement.