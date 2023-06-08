Criminal charges against former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey were dismissed Thursday by a McLennan County grand jury.

"The criminal charges against Ms. Kinsey were 'No Billed,' meaning dismissed for lack of merit, today by a Grand Jury," Kinsey's attorney, Ryan Johnson said by email Thursday.

Bellmead police arrested Kinsey, 44, on Feb. 3 charging her with misuse of official information, a third-degree felony, and breaching computer security, a state jail felony charge. McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens recused his office from the case because Kinsey consulted his law firm about the original case before Tetens ran for DA, taking office in January.

Prosecutors from Williamson County presented the case before a McLennan County grand jury, which cleared Kinsey of the charges Thursday, records show.

"This is the second time Yost Zakhary has attempted to assert these criminal charges against Ms. Kinsey, a decorated peace officer," Johnson said, referring to the Bellmead city manager and former interim police chief.

The misuse of official information charge under which police arrested Kinsey in February was nearly identical to a prior case that dismissed in December by prosecutors under former DA Barry Johnson, days before the end of his term. The dismissal documents say the alleged incident did not meet the elements of the crime required by statute. Police alleged Kinsey asked a dispatcher in August 2021 to look up license plate information for a personal reason.

The breaching computer security charge from February was new but based on the same set of allegations underlying the charges dismissed in December.

Bellmead police arrested Kinsey on the first set of charges about a year before Barry Johnson's office dismissed the case. The initial arrest came one day after Kinsey filed harassment, gender discrimination and disparate treatment claims against Zakhary, when Kinsey was still in her assistant chief position.

Ryan Johnson is also one of Kinsey’s attorneys in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed March 17 against the city of Bellmead and Zakhary in his official capacity with the city.

In that case, Kinsey is suing the city and Zakhary for alleged gender discrimination, harassment and wrongful termination of employment. Waco-based U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on June 1 declined motions to dismiss the suit filed by Zakhary and the city of Bellmead.

Another woman, formerly a Woodway city employee, made similar discrimination and harassment claims against Zachary, before he resigned as city manager there, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. The former employee and the city settled a lawsuit in July 2018 for $50,000, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.