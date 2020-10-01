Grand jury indicts one in murder, two in intoxication manslaughter cases in McLennan County

A Waco man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in August in what police have said was a fatal escalation of domestic violence was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Michael Matthews Howard Jr., 20, on a first-degree murder charge in the Aug. 14 shooting death of 21-year-old SaKyra Young, an incident that Young's friends and family members are using to raise awareness about domestic violence and create a scholarship fund.

Waco police officers responding to reports of gunfire found Young, a 2017 Waco High School graduate, lying in the 2900 block of McFerrin Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police reported Young was shot as she drove on McFerrin, then crashed into a fence. A witness who knows Howard told police he went outside after hearing gunfire and saw Howard carrying Young, according to an arrest affidavit.

“SaKyra Young was holding the back of her neck, saying her neck hurt and Michael Howard said to (the witness) to help him,” the affidavit states. “(The witness) told (officers) that he told SaKyra Young to be real still and tried to lower her to the ground not to hurt her neck.”

After she was on the ground, Howard pulled out a gun, shot Young in the head and ran away, according to the affidavit.