A Waco man accused of biting a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputy and dislocating the shoulder of another deputy at a traffic stop has been indicted on two counts of assaulting a public servant.

Deputies say Latrayl Dashawn Milton, 20, of Waco, fought with them while resisting arrest during a traffic stop Jan. 16 near the 1200 block of Kellum Street in Waco. At the time of the stop, Milton was on probation in a deadly conduct firearm case from 2020.

Milton was among five people in unrelated cases indicted Thursday in assault on public servant charges.

Milton entered a plea of no contest in the 19th State District Court during June 2021 in a February 2020 case involving deadly conduct discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony. The court deferred Milton’s adjudication of guilt in October 2021 and sentenced him to 10 years probation.

A McLennan County deputy conducted a traffic stop Jan. 16 on a car along Kellum Street as its driver failed to signal a turn. The deputy had been told earlier Milton was in the back of the car, and that Milton already had at least one warrant for his arrest.

The deputy saw Milton hiding behind the driver’s seat, crouching in the floorboard, and spoke to him, asking his name and telling him to sit up, an arrest affidavit states. Milton gave a false name, the affidavit says.

“Knowing he that he had a unlawfal (sic) carrying of a weapon warrant he was making me nervous in the floor board and his other hand was on the door handle to exit the car,” the affidavit states. “(The arresting deputy) decided to pull him out of the car and detain him as he stepped out of the car he attempted to push through.”

A scuffle followed in which the arresting deputy says Milton bit him on the left forearm, drawing blood and causing pain. An assisting deputy dislocated his left shoulder, Milton’s affidavit says.

Based on these allegations, as well as a felony indictment on engaging in organized criminal activity to commit burglary and several traffic violations, the McLennan County Community Supervision and Corrections Department prepared documents to revoke Milton’s probation. The new felony charges also prompted the McLennan County District Attorney’s office also filed a motion to adjudicate Milton’s guilt in the 2020 deadly conduct charge.

Milton remains in custody in McLennan County Jail with total bail over $325,000.

Other officers assaulted

The same grand jury last week indicted Tiana Mercedes Mayes, 27, of Waco, on charges that she kicked a correctional officer in the McLennan County Jail on Nov. 8 while jailed on an unrelated criminal trespass charge, court documents say. Mayes was indicted on aggravated assault of a public servant.

“On that occasion, she ‘donkey-kicked’ a male jailer, breaking his femur (thigh),” the court document says. Mayes is not currently listed in McLennan County Jail.

In another case, Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, of China Spring, was indicted on charges that he slashed an officer’s hand at China Spring High School using a pair of scissors from the vice principal’s desk during a search for illegal drugs. He faces charges of first-degree felony assaulting an officer, a lesser felony drug possession charge, and resisting arrest.

Hernandez remains jailed on $20,000 bail on the assault charge and on an unspecified TJJD warrant without bail.

Two juveniles also were also indicted on unrelated accusations they assaulted Texas Juvenile Justice Division personnel Nov. 22 while committed in a TJJD facility, their indictments say.