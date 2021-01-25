Grand jury no-bills 2 in Waco capital murder case

Waco police will reopen their files in a capital murder case and continue to seek a third suspect after a grand jury declined to indict two defendants who had been jailed since the end of October.
A McLennan County grand jury no-billed Jose A. Herrera, 19, and Kyle Eric Depolito, 18, last week in the Sept. 25 shooting death of 21-year-old Kaden Hitchcock at Hitchcock's residence in the 300 block of Wagon Wheel Circle.
Hitchcock was shot once in the head in what police described as a drug-related incident.
While Herrera was released from the McLennan County Jail on Thursday, the day after he and Depolito were no-billed, Depolito remains jailed on a pending burglary of a habitation charge, county records show. Both had been arrested on capital murder charges on Oct. 28.
Waco police have obtained a capital murder warrant for a third suspect in the case, but he remains at-large, Waco police Sgt. Sam Key said.
"Like any other case, we will continue to pursue it until we finish it," Key said Thursday. "We will never give up on it."
First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said he could not comment on the case because it remains under investigation.
According to arrest affidavits, Herrera and Depolito told police they went to Hitchcock’s residence to buy drugs. There were several guns lying on his bed when they arrived, they told police.
Hitchcock’s roommates told police they saw Depolito and two other men in Hitchcock’s room before the roommates went to bed at about 3 a.m., according to the affidavits.
During the reported transaction between Hitchcock and the three men, a 9mm pistol that had been on the bed vanished, and Hitchcock accused them of taking it. The dispute grew heated as he searched for it, according to the affidavits.
When police arrived at the house, several guns were missing, and they found a single spent 9mm shell casing, the affidavits state.