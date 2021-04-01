Groesbeck grieves as slain trooper Chad Walker awaits burial Wednesday

In efforts to continue to show support for the late trooper, the 100 Club Heart of Texas, a citizen-based nonprofit out of McLennan County that provides aid to families with expenses in support of firefighters and law enforcement killed in the line of duty, will be reallocating the proceeds of an upcoming Good Friday Fundraiser to the Walker family.

“The fundraiser is an annual event," said Brent Stroman, the group's executive director and a former Waco police chief. "We were already working on the fundraiser for the last two months. Under normal circumstances the proceeds would go to the club and funds would be used for operation, and if we have instances come up during the year, we would help pay for those.

“But since this just happened last Friday and of course he passed away, our board had met this past Wednesday and said should that happen, we would go ahead and dedicate all the proceeds to the family.”

Walker's organ donation "is a further testament of his commitment to serve,” Stroman said in a press release.

The Good Friday Fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, when a portion of each purchase at the eight McDonald's restaurants in Waco, Lacy Lakeview and Robinson will go to the Walker family directly.