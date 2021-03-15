Guard who ignored fight at Mart state juvenile lockup gets plea deal

A former corrections officer at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart was placed on deferred probation Monday for failing to act while six inmates seriously injured two others during a fight over food in June 2019.

Jennifer Lynn Welch, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of Class A misdemeanor official oppression in an agreement with Cindy Garner of the Texas Special Prosecution Unit, which prosecutes crimes committed in state correctional facilities.

Welch, who longer works at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department facility, told 19th State District Judge Thomas West during a hearing held via teleconference that she is battling cancer and was unsure how she would pay the $1,000 fine and related court costs. West accepted the plea agreement and placed Welch on deferred adjudication probation for two years.

While official oppression is a misdemeanor, the statute gives state district judges jurisdiction over those cases. In deferred probation cases, there is no conviction or final judgment of guilt if the defendant successfully completes probation.

Welch's attorney, Ryan Ralston, of Marlin, did not return phone messages Monday. TJJD spokesman Brian Sweany said the agency would have no comment on the case.