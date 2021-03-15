 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guard who ignored fight at Mart state juvenile lockup gets plea deal
0 comments

Guard who ignored fight at Mart state juvenile lockup gets plea deal

{{featured_button_text}}
mart juvie (copy) (copy)

The juvenile correctional facility in Mart is one of five statewide.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald, file

A former corrections officer at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart was placed on deferred probation Monday for failing to act while six inmates seriously injured two others during a fight over food in June 2019.

Jennifer Lynn Welch, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of Class A misdemeanor official oppression in an agreement with Cindy Garner of the Texas Special Prosecution Unit, which prosecutes crimes committed in state correctional facilities.

Welch, who longer works at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department facility, told 19th State District Judge Thomas West during a hearing held via teleconference that she is battling cancer and was unsure how she would pay the $1,000 fine and related court costs. West accepted the plea agreement and placed Welch on deferred adjudication probation for two years.

While official oppression is a misdemeanor, the statute gives state district judges jurisdiction over those cases. In deferred probation cases, there is no conviction or final judgment of guilt if the defendant successfully completes probation.  

Welch's attorney, Ryan Ralston, of Marlin, did not return phone messages Monday. TJJD spokesman Brian Sweany said the agency would have no comment on the case.

Welch pleaded guilty to failing to act by while six juvenile offenders assaulted two others at the Mart facility. The two were knocked unconscious and suffered concussions and other injuries, officials said. 

The indictment against Welch charged her with intentionally subjecting the victims to "mistreatment that the defendant knew was unlawful" by allowing the inmates to hit, stomp and kick him. 

Garner said the brawl erupted because some of the inmates were tying to extort the others to give them their meals. 

Five of the six involved in the assaults were charged as adults with engaging in organized criminal activity and were sentenced to 10 years in prison. The charge against the sixth defendant remains pending, Garner said. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert